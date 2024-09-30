China Open: Jannik Sinner reaches semi-finals as Carlos Alcaraz sets up Daniil Medvedev clash

Jannik Sinner moved into the semi-finals of the China Open with a 6-2 7-6 victory over Jiri Lehecka on Monday.

Just two days after the World Anti-Doping Agency announced it was seeking a ban of one to two years for the US Open champion, who tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March, the 23-year-old Italian didn't appear distracted as he quickly got to grips with Lehecka's serve in a dominant first set.

The defending champion faced two set points at 4-6 in the second-set tiebreak, but found a way to close out his 14th consecutive win and advance to a semi-final against local favourite Yunchaokete Bu.

"So happy how I handled a tough situation," Sinner said. "Feel like I still can improve a couple of things here so hopefully tomorrow [Tuesday] is going to be that day when I feel better on the court."

Having already knocked out sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti, China's world No 96 Bu thrilled the home crowd by upsetting fourth seed Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-4.

Alcaraz beats Khachanov to set up Medvedev meeting

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the semi-finals for the second straight year after an impressive 7-5 6-2 victory against Karen Khachanov.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was characteristically relentless from the baseline and ground down the 27th-ranked Khachanov's service games and converted four of 12 service break opportunities to win in 96 minutes.

"I always try to put some pressure when they're serving just to in a certain way tell them that I'm going to be there," Alcaraz said.

"If they want to win the service game or to beat me, they have to accept the battle and playing a really good tennis. For me, it's what I'm trying to show them all the time."

It was Alcaraz's 46th win of the season and it allowed the reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion to climb back above the absent Alexander Zverev into second place in the ATP live rankings.

Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals, after the third-seeded Russian beat Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2 6-4.

Medvedev, still looking for his first title of the year, made 16 fewer unforced errors than the Italian and converted four of his eight break-point opportunities as he closed out a solid 88-minute victory.

Humbert to meet Fils in all-French Japan Open final

Ugo Humbert and Arthur Fils both came through entertaining encounters at the Japan Open to set up an all-French final in Tokyo.

Humbert overcame a mid-match rally by Tomas Machac to win 6-3 3-6 6-2 against the Czech player.

The world No 19 will look to improve his perfect 6-0 record in tour finals when he plays compatriot Fils on Tuesday.

Fils, ranked 24th, defeated the tournament's last remaining seed Holger Rune of Denmark 7-6 7-6 in a thrilling contest.

The 20-year-old is seeking his second title of the season having triumphed on clay in Hamburg in July.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in October?

Shanghai Masters - ATP 1000 (October 2-13 - Jack Draper in action)

Wuhan Open - WTA 1000 (October 6-12 - Emma Raducanu in action)

Almaty Open, Kazakhstan - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Stockholm Open, Sweden - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

European Open, Antwerp - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Japan Open, Osaka - WTA 250 (October 14-20)

Ningbo Open, China - WTA 500 (October 14-20)

Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (October 21-27)

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (October 21-27)

