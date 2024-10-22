Frances Tiafoe fumes at 'ridiculous' time violations and demands explanation from tennis officials

Frances Tiafoe fumed at being handed another "ridiculous" time violation as he beat Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in straight sets at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Fifth seed Tiafoe was sanctioned during the first set in Austria on Tuesday and shouted in the chair umpire's direction after he closed out the set.

The American, who beat Norrie 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to set up a second-round meeting with Matteo Berrettini, picked up a time violation for the fourth match in a row.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Vienna as Tiafoe beat Cameron Norrie in straight sets

Speaking afterwards about his outburst - which was not his first on the court in recent weeks - Tiafoe said he understands he is a role model to youngsters but did not hold back on the officials, demanding an explanation for his regular punishments.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiafoe branded the four-time violations he has received in as many matches as 'ridiculous'

"A lot of my fans are kids. I understand the effect I have and that kids want to be like me," said Tiafoe, a three-time winner on the ATP Tour.

"The passion and joy they play with, they can see themselves in me. I don't take that for granted.

'I have been on the tour 10 years and that has never happened'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiafoe launched into a foul-mouthed tirade at umpire Jimmy Pinoargote after losing to Roman Safiullin in three sets at the Shanghai Masters

"At the same time, we put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears out here. For me to play four consecutive matches and get four consecutive time violations is insane.

"It needs to be spoken about because then it's loss of points, loss of money, loss of opportunity, fines that come because of reactions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Earlier this month, Sky Sports Tennis chief commentator Jonathan Overend had his say on outbursts by Tiafoe, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alexander Zverev

"I'll deal with it better when they make a change. The more I go on with it, I don't think any change will happen.

"Four violations in four matches is pretty ridiculous to me. I have been on the tour 10 years and that has never happened, so I want to know why."

Thiem bows out from tennis on home soil

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Dominic Thiem's professional tennis career ended with a first-round defeat to Luciano Darderi in Vienna as the 2020 US Open champion lost 7-6 8-6 (6-2).

Austrian star Thiem, who was also runner-up at the French Open in 2018 and 2019 and Australian Open in 2020, announced earlier this season that he would call time on his career following his home event in October after years blighted by a wrist injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Dominic Thiem's back-to-back backhand winners against Luciano Darderi in his final match before retirement

The 31-year-old impressed in patches against Darderi, including with sizzling successive backhand winners in the fourth game of the match, shots that delighted the crowd.

But he was brushed aside in the second set as Darderi secured a clash with Britain's Jack Draper or Japan's Kei Nishikori next up.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis this week?