Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters; ATP Finals spot at risk

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week's Paris Masters, potentially jeopardising his chances of qualifying for the end-of-year ATP Finals.

Djokovic is currently sixth in the race to reach the Turin tournament between November 10-17, with the top eight to play in Italy, live on Sky Sports.

No reason has been given for the 24-time Grand Slam champion's withdrawal from Paris, with Djokovic writing in an Instagram Story: "Unfortunately I won't be playing this year. Sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there."

The 37-year-old last played in the third-place play-off at the inaugural Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, beating the soon-to-retire Rafael Nadal in the legends' final match against each other.

Djokovic has won a record seven titles at the Paris 1000 event and beat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in last year's final.

He added on social media: "I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year. Wishing all the players, sponsors, organisers and fans a great tournament."

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have already secured their spots at the ATP Finals.

Taylor Fritz, Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev round out the current top eight but are being pressured by Alex de Minaur, Dimitrov, Tommy Paul and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

