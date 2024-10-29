Katie Boulter into second round of Hong Kong Open after overpowering Aoi Ito

British No 1 Katie Boulter is through to the second round of the Hong Kong Open with a straight-sets win over Japan's Aoi Ito.

Boulter, seeded second, triumphed 6-4 6-4 against the world No 151 to book a meeting with China's Wang Xiyu in the last 16.

The 28-year-old carved out numerous break points in the opening set and finally broke her opponent in game nine, after fending off the only break point she conceded in the set in the previous game.

Boulter secured an early break in the second set and after seeing off the two further break points a spirited Ito manufactured, she closed out the match in 97 minutes.

Image: Boulter has won two titles in 2024, in San Diego and Nottingham

The Brit was full of praise for 20-year-old Ito afterwards, saying in her on-court interview: "I told her at the end that I absolutely love the way that she plays.

"Full credit to her, she is so unique and so fun to watch - but not fun to play against!

"I just tried to play my game. It's at the end of a long season and I am trying to push my body, push myself as much as possible."

Addressing the crowd, Boulter added: "You got me through today. I needed a push and to see so many British flags made me so much at home. I do appreciate you coming out and supporting me."

Boulter, the world No 29, reached the semi-finals of last week's Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo before losing to 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

She has won two titles in 2024, retaining her Nottingham Open crown in June after claiming her maiden WTA 500 trophy in San Diego in March.

There was disappointment for Heather Watson in Hong Kong, though, with the British No 5 beaten 6-2 6-2 by third seed and defending champion Leylah Fernandez.

Image: Leylah Fernandez won the Hong Kong Open in 2023

