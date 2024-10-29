Jannik Sinner: World No 1 withdraws from Paris Masters after confirming viral illness

World No 1 Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Paris Masters after confirming he is suffering from a viral illness.

Sinner had been set to begin his campaign in the French capital on Wednesday but his withdrawal leaves rival Carlos Alcaraz as the tournament's top seed.

The Italian has almost two weeks to recover before the top eight players in the world gather for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, live on Sky Sports from November 10-17.

"I'm very disappointed to tell you that I'm not able to play here this tournament," Sinner said in a video message posted on the tournament's social media accounts.

"I came very early here to prepare, then I felt sick. I'm having a virus at the moment, which is going to pass in the next two-three days, so body-wise, I'm not ready to compete.

"I'm very, very sorry for that but see you guys all next year and hopefully it's going to be a great year also this year without me."

Sinner claimed his first two Grand Slam titles this year, winning the Australian Open in January and then the US Open in September, with a semi-final exit at the French Open and quarter-final elimination at Wimbledon in between.

The 23-year-old has claimed seven ATP Tour titles in total in 2024 with his most recent success coming at the Shanghai Masters earlier this month when he beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

He also won the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia, defeating Alcaraz in the final.

