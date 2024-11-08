Cameron Norrie: British No 2 reaches first ATP final in 19 months after win over Corentin Moutet at the Moselle Open

Britain's Cameron Norrie has reached his first ATP final in 19 months with a straight sets semi-final victory over Corentin Moutet at the Moselle Open in Metz.

Norrie had not won a match on the ATP Tour since July prior to this week but has found confidence in France and saw off home player Moutet 6-2 7-6 (7-5) to guarantee a return to the top 50.

The British No 2 has struggled with injury throughout this year, missing the North American swing in the summer including the US Open.

He will play Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the final, live on Sky Sports Mix, which is free if you have a Sky Box, or on the Sky Sports App at 3.30pm on Saturday.

"It's been a difficult year for me and I never really was able to gain any momentum, so it's nice to finish the last week of the year playing for a final," said Norrie, who let out a huge roar when he won the match.

"I was just back to competing for every point. It was nice to get my first indoor final as well and, regardless of who I play tomorrow, it's going to be difficult but I'm going to enjoy the win today. I'm really happy."

Norrie made a perfect start against the flamboyant Moutet with an immediate break of serve and looked in complete control of the contest when he broke for a third time at the beginning of the second set.

But back came Moutet with four games in row before Norrie steadied the ship and forced a tie-break.

The Frenchman snapped his racket in two in frustration after losing the opening point but looked poised to send the contest to a decider when he led 5-2 only for Norrie to win the final five points.

"He's honestly one of my favourite players to watch, the way he moves is incredible and his hands are just another level," said Norrie of his opponent.

"I knew it was going to be tough, I've played him before last year in Paris and the crowd was tough. You guys (fans) were tough today as well but thank you everyone for making it a great atmosphere."

