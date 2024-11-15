Emma Raducanu returns to action with victory as Great Britain reach quarter-finals of Billie Jean King Cup

Emma Raducanu claimed victory in her first match since September before Katie Boulter secured Great Britain's quarter-final spot in the Billie Jean King Cup.

2021 US Open champion Raducanu, who had not played since retiring from her quarter-final against Daria Kasatkina at the Korea Open two months ago after straining foot ligaments, defeated Germany's Jule Niemeier 6-4 6-4 in Malaga.

She saved five break points in the opening set, recovering from 0-40 down at one stage, and although she lost serve twice in the second set - including in the eighth game after squandering match points - her three breaks of Niemeier's serve took her to victory.

Raducanu missed multiple opportunities to clinch the win, on her serve and the German's, as her lack of court time perhaps told, before she finally converted a sixth match point.

The 22-year-old's triumph put Britain 1-0 up in the tie before Boulter breezed past Laura Siegemund 6-1 6-2 to secure a clash with Canada in the last eight on Sunday.

Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls were primed for doubles action should a deciding rubber have been needed but Raducanu and Boulter's wins meant the pair did not head onto court.

Billie Jean King Cup quarter-finals Czech Republic vs Poland (Saturday)

Japan vs Italy (Saturday)

Australia vs Slovakia (Sunday)

Canada vs Great Britain (Sunday)

Boulter said: "Obviously I'm thrilled with getting a win. These matches mean so more than all the other ones because you are playing with the flag on your chest.

"Emma [Raducanu] started us off great which was really nice. For me to come out and have a swing at 1-0 up, it felt great. It's been a really good day for us."

Raducanu looking to improve fitness next season

Speaking after her victory, Raducanu said: "I think I played some really good tennis. I haven't played a match in a long time so I think these are small sharpness things that come.

"I'm very proud of how I managed to regroup and close out in that final game."

Raducanu revealed earlier this week that she is in talks with fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura about joining her team - the Japanese has previously worked with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka.

The Brit said: "I think my goal next year is to stay on court longer. This year I came to top 60 in the world, but I played I think less than 15 events. I know if I'm on court and healthy and competing, I can go even higher and further.

Image: Raducanu says her athleticism can improve next season

"I think that my athleticism is a strength of mine, but it's nowhere near its full potential. I'm just looking forward to exploring that further, and ready to commit to doing that."

Raducanu's best singles result this year is reaching the semi-finals at Nottingham, where she lost to eventual champion Boulter as her opponent rallied from losing the first set in a tie-break.

