Rafael Nadal beaten by Botic van de Zandschulp at Davis Cup Finals in Malaga in final career match

Rafael Nadal suffered defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup Finals in what was the last match of the Spaniard's career.

Van de Zandschulp eased to a 6-4 6-4 win to put Netherlands 1-0 ahead in their quarter-final tie against Spain. It was only Nadal's second Davis Cup loss in singles, with the other coming on his debut against Czech Republic way back in 2004.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Spain's new tennis king Carlos Alcaraz duly levelled the tie with a 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 defeat of Tallon Griekspoor, meaning a deciding doubles would be required to settle the clash.

However, Wesley Koolhof and Botic van de Zandschulp spoiled the party by defeating Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) to secure the Netherlands' place in the semi-finals.

"The titles, numbers, they're there. People probably know that. The way I'd like to be remembered more is like a good person from a small village in Mallorca," said the 38-year-old during an on-court ceremony to celebrate his career.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Spanish fans flocked to the Martin Carpena Arena in their thousands, draped in red and yellow flags and scarves and ready to cheer on their national hero for perhaps the final time.

There were tears in Nadal's eyes during a stirring rendition of the national anthem but his trademark sprint to the back of the court showed he meant business.

This was only Nadal's eighth official tournament this season, while his only singles matches since the Olympics in July came in an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nadal reveals his body's inability to compete at the highest level has forced him into retirement

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, put up a good fight against the big-serving Dutchman but had his serve broken late in the first set.

He began to look a step off the pace, the collective goodwill unable to prevent him going a double break down in the second.

This greatest of yellow-ball warriors was determined to fight to the end, retrieving one break and trying to claw himself back on level terms.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

But Van de Zandschulp is no mug, the Dutchman having been ranked as high as 22 in the world, and he closed out the match as Nadal netted a final forehand before waving and blowing kisses to the crowd, walking off with a final shake of the head.

"In some ways it is good, maybe, if that was my last match because I lost my first match in the Davis Cup and I lost my last one. We close the circle," said Nadal, whose Davis Cup career began with defeat by Czech Republic's Jiri Novak in 2004.

Van de Zandschulp said: "The crowd was tough. Understandable. That's what it is to play in Spain against Rafa. He's the biggest sportsman here that ever lived. It's a really special event.

"It's tough to close a match against him. Knowing it could be his last… I just went for it and it helped at the end."

The winner of the tie will face either Germany or Canada in the semi-finals on Friday.

Nadal helped Spain win the Davis Cup in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019.

Nadal in numbers...

1080 singles wins



912 consecutive weeks inside the Top 10



209 weeks as World No 1



92 singles titles



63 singles titles on clay



36 Masters 1000s



30 Grand Slam finals



22 Grand Slam titles



14 French Open titles



5-time year-end No 1



2 Olympic gold medals



Social media reaction

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.