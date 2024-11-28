Iga Swiatek: Five-time Grand Slam champion accepts one-month suspension in doping case

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Swiatek tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication known as TMZ, in an out-of-competition sample in August, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Thursday.

The ITIA accepted that the positive test was caused by the contamination of a regulated non-prescription medication (melatonin), manufactured and sold in Poland, that Swiatek had been taking for jet lag and sleep issues, and that the violation was therefore not intentional.

"I'm finally allowed... so I instantly want to share with you something that became the worst experience of my life," Swiatek said in an Instagram post.

"In the last 2.5 months I was subject to strict ITIA proceedings, which confirmed my innocence.

"The only positive doping test in my career, showing unbelievably low level of a banned substance I've never heard about before, put everything I've worked so hard for my entire life into question.

"Both me and my team had to deal with tremendous stress and anxiety. Now everything has been carefully explained, and with a clean slate I can go back to what I love most.

"I know I will be stronger than ever. I'm just relieved it's over.

"I want to be open with you, even though I know I did nothing wrong. Out of respect for my fans and the public, I'm sharing all the details of this longest and toughest tournament of my career.

"My biggest hope is that you will stay with me."

It was determined her level of fault was "at the lowest end of the range for no significant fault or negligence", the IATA said.

Swiatek, 23, won the French Open in June and won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in August this year.

She was ranked World No 1 for most of the past two seasons but has now moved to No 2, with Aryna Sabalenka taking the top seed position.

"The whole thing will definitely stay with me for the rest of my life. It took a lot of strength, returning to training after this situation nearly broke my heart," Swiatek added.

"So there were many tears and a lot of sleepless nights. The worst part of it was the uncertainty. I didn't know what was going to happen with my career, how things would end, or if I would be allowed to play tennis at all.

"Which is why I'm so grateful for my family and team, people who stood by me no matter what."

The WTA said it is fully in support of Swiatek.

"Iga has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to fair play and upholding the principles of clean sport, and this unfortunate incident highlights the challenges athletes face in navigating the use of medications and supplements," the WTA wrote in a statement.

"The WTA remains steadfast in our support for a clean sport and the rigorous processes that protect the integrity of competition.

"We also emphasize that athletes must take every precaution to verify the safety and compliance of all products they use, as even unintentional exposure to prohibited substances can have significant consequences."

