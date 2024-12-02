Davis Cup: Great Britain to face Japan in qualifiers as new Finals venue announced
Great Britain face a trip to Japan in their first Davis Cup qualifier; the ITF has announced that the Finals will take place in Italy for the next three years
Monday 2 December 2024 18:03, UK
Great Britain will open their Davis Cup qualifying campaign with a trip to Japan, soon after the Australian Open has finished.
Leon Smith's side will be seeded 11th for next year's Davis Cup - which will see the Finals move from Spain to Italy in 2025 as the final eight nations compete for the title.
Britain were the 11th seeds for Monday's first-round draw, with unseeded Japan selected for choice of court for the tie, which will be played across two days - either on January 31 and February 1 or February 1-2.
- Tennis review of 2024: Sinner, Sabalenka and Draper up for awards
- Latest tennis scores, fixtures, results and schedule
- Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
Should Great Britain beat Japan, they will face Germany - who reached the 2024 semi-finals - or Israel in the second round of qualifying.
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced that the Davis Cup Finals will be hosted by Italy for the next three years, with Bologna hosting the 2025 showpiece.
Trending
- Man Utd latest: Van Nistelrooy 'hurt' at having to leave
- Arsenal face Man Utd in FA Cup third round as Tamworth host Tottenham
- Transfer Centre LIVE! PSG have not held Salah talks
- Slot's title favourites: What can stop Liverpool?
- Dubois to defend IBF heavyweight title against Parker
- Football latest news & gossip: Kompany - Kane could play again in 2024
- Ref Watch: Saints disallowed goal 'the right call'
- Can Liverpool be caught? Neville assesses Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City hopes
- FIA stands by 'brutal' Norris penalty
- Teenage darts star Bennett handed eight-year match-fixing ban
The Italians will look to defend the Davis Cup for a third successive year as the competition moves from Malaga, in southern Spain, onto home soil.
Andrea Binaghi, President of the Italian Tennis Federation, said: "We are thrilled to have been selected as hosts and look forward to welcoming the best teams in the world to our country next November and for the next three years."