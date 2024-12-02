Davis Cup: Great Britain to face Japan in qualifiers as new Finals venue announced

Great Britain will open their Davis Cup qualifying campaign with a trip to Japan, soon after the Australian Open has finished.

Leon Smith's side will be seeded 11th for next year's Davis Cup - which will see the Finals move from Spain to Italy in 2025 as the final eight nations compete for the title.

Britain were the 11th seeds for Monday's first-round draw, with unseeded Japan selected for choice of court for the tie, which will be played across two days - either on January 31 and February 1 or February 1-2.

Should Great Britain beat Japan, they will face Germany - who reached the 2024 semi-finals - or Israel in the second round of qualifying.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced that the Davis Cup Finals will be hosted by Italy for the next three years, with Bologna hosting the 2025 showpiece.

The Italians will look to defend the Davis Cup for a third successive year as the competition moves from Malaga, in southern Spain, onto home soil.

Andrea Binaghi, President of the Italian Tennis Federation, said: "We are thrilled to have been selected as hosts and look forward to welcoming the best teams in the world to our country next November and for the next three years."