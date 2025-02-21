Emma Raducanu's former coach Roman Kelecic has said the man given a restraining order for approaching her in Dubai followed her from Singapore to Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Dubai;WARNING: This story contains content which some readers may find distressing

Emma Raducanu: Former coach Roman Kelecic says 'terrifying' man who stalked her followed her across countries

Emma Raducanu's former coach Roman Kelecic has claimed the man given a restraining order in Dubai this week followed her across tournaments and countries since Singapore in January.

On Thursday, a man was given a restraining order after approaching Raducanu with 'fixated behaviour' before her match in Dubai two days earlier.

A Dubai Police statement read: "Following Raducanu's complaint, Dubai Police detained a tourist who approached her, left her a note, took her photograph and engaged in behaviour that caused her distress."

Kelecic coached Raducanu before she turned professional and was seen working with her in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

"This man followed her to Singapore, to Abu Dhabi - where I was with her - again in Doha, now in Dubai and we noticed him," Kelecic told Croatian outlet Net.

"But initially we thought he was a fan, an admirer, because Emma is a really big tennis star with a huge fanbase. Until he got physically close to her, started having contact in the form of selfies, hugging, etc."

Raducanu was also allegedly approached by the same man in a tournament restaurant on Monday, it has been revealed.

"That was the only moment in a month where I, the fitness coach, the security guard who was with us, was not with her at that moment," Kelecic added.

"So that man was assessing the situation and looking for the best moment to get closer to her. He had a strategy that was terrifying, he thought everything through, calculated it.

"It's terrifying how much he, in essence, thought about it all and planned it. His strategy worked and it was to get closer to her.

"That evening we reported it immediately and again in the morning, when she was playing the match, because her safety is the most important thing to us."

Kelecic added that despite images of the man being distributed before her match in Dubai, it was actually Raducanu who saw him in the crowd and asked for him to be removed.

"Three or four hours before the match we have a photo of that stalker. Not only us, the entire security at the tournament has his photo and everyone knows who he is," Kelecic said.

"The first game, two points gone, 15-15, Emma is on the other side of the court and she's showing us something. At that moment we didn't know what it was. Emma loses the first game and runs to us, crying, shouting, 'here he is, here he is, here he is'."

Dubai Police have since confirmed: "While Raducanu later chose to drop the charges, the individual signed a formal undertaking to maintain distance from her and has been banned from future tournaments."

Raducanu approached the umpire's chair in tears just two games into her second-round defeat to Karolina Muchova on Tuesday before the individual in question was subsequently ejected from the court by security and banned from all future WTA events "pending a threat assessment".

The former US Open champion took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank fans and Muchova for their support following the incident.

"Difficult experience yesterday but I'll be OK and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match," she posted.

"Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament."

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) later released a statement insisting player safety is their "top priority" and that they would be working with Raducanu and her team to ensure she receives all the support she may require.

A spokesperson for the Lawn Tennis Association also told Sky Sports News. "This incident once again highlights issues around safety that all players, but female players in particular, can face.

"We have support available for British players and have been in contact with Emma and her team following the events in Dubai. We have extensive security arrangements at our events in Britain and keep these under constant review.

"The tours have strong processes in place already and we will continue to work together, along with police and security providers, to deal with situations like this robustly."

The incident came three years on from a man being handed a five-year restraining order after walking 23 miles to Raducanu's London home.

Smith 'horrified' at Raducanu incident

Former British No 1 Sam Smith on Sky Sports News:

"I was horrified. Credit to Emma. You would never know what she had been through with the way she was playing and competing. I don't know how she did that.

"Emma had the presence of mind to stop, talk to the umpire. It looked as if the tournament reacted very quickly, so did the WTA and the person was removed very quickly.

"They did everything they could possibly do to make sure Emma was as protected as possible, certainly in a physical sense, but psychologically it was difficult for her to continue and play the match.

"I've never experienced it myself but even for a minor incident in the crowd, for example if someone is unwell or there's a disturbance, it can be hard.

"Tennis players are trained to switch on and off but I don't think anyone is built psychologically to cope with what Emma had to cope with in Dubai, and having to get over that in future matches.

"The WTA and ATP Tours will double down on looking at their protocols, which worked pretty well, but they absolutely prioritise player safety and wellbeing. They will look at whether they can take it to another level and I think they might have to."