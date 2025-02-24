Venus Williams will not play Indian Wells despite wildcard
Monday 24 February 2025 07:12, UK
Tennis legend Venus Williams will not play at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the tournament revealed.
The development comes days after it announced she would compete after accepting a wild-card entry.
"Our team has been informed that Venus is not accepting the wild card this year," the event posted on X in a statement attributed to tournament director Tommy Haas.
"We wish Venus all the best and hope to see her back in Indian Wells in the future."
The BNP Paribas Open previously issued a press release revealing the former world No 1 had been awarded a wildcard to make her 10th appearance at the tournament.
The 44-year-old has not competed since the Miami Open in March 2024.
The seven-time singles Grand Slam champion earlier confirmed to the TennisWeekly Podcast rumours of her professional return were not true.
"I'm not playing," she confirmed.
"I'm going to be overseas. I'm not gonna be here."
