Emma Raducanu to return in Indian Wells in first appearance since 'fixated behaviour' incident in Dubai
A man was handed a restraining order by Dubai police after being removed from the court during Emma Raducanu's defeat to Karolina Muchova due to 'fixated behaviour' that left the 2021 US Open champion in tears last week; Raducanu is now primed to feature in Indian Wells
Thursday 27 February 2025 18:36, UK
Emma Raducanu will return to action at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next week.
It will be her first appearance since the 2021 US Open champion was subjected to what the WTA described as "fixated behaviour", which resulted in a man being removed from the stand during her second-round defeat to Karolina Muchova in Dubai last week.
Raducanu had been left in tears while hiding behind the umpire's chair early in the match, with the man in question subsequently handed a restraining order and banned from future tournaments.
The 22-year-old, who did not press charges, is set to be offered up to five extra security guards in the wake of her stalker ordeal in Dubai.
Raducanu's childhood coach Roman Kelecic had claimed the man in question had followed her across four countries over three weeks while attending tournaments in Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Doha.
The world No 55 has direct entry into the 128-player women's singles draw.
