Miami Open: Sonay Kartal misses out on main draw a week after reaching last 16 at Indian Wells

Great Britain's Sonay Kartal has been knocked out in qualifying for the Miami Open a week after reaching the last 16 at Indian Wells.

Kartal impressed in California, ousting top-20 player Beatriz Haddad Maia en route to the fourth round before being beaten by world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

However, the 23-year-old missed out on a spot in Florida after losing 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 to America's Taylor Townsend.

Kartal rose to No 63 in the world after her run at Indian Wells and is now just three places behind 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who plays Japan's Sayaka Ishii in her opening match in Miami.

Harriet Dart was also unable to make the main draw, losing 6-4 6-3 to Australia's Kimberly Birrell.

That leaves Katie Boulter and Raducanu as Britain's only representatives in the women's singles at the tournament proper, which runs from March 18-30, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Jacob Fearnley is one win away from reaching the main draw at the Miami Open

In men's qualifying, British No 3 Jacob Fearnley is one win away from reaching the men's singles after disposing of Netherlands' Thijs Boogaard 6-4 6-3 and will now face American Tristan Boyer.

New Indian Wells champion Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie will compete in Miami, with Draper given a first-round bye ahead of a last-64 clash against either Roberto Bautista Agut or Jakub Mensik.

Norrie will take on Bu Yunchaokete of China in the first round, with the winner to face 10th seed Alex de Minaur.

