Laver Cup: Tim Henman to be Team Europe vice-captain in September

Tim Henman will be vice-captain for defending champions Team Europe at the 2025 Laver Cup as the side take on Team World in San Francisco.

Former British No 1 and six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Henman, now a Sky Sports pundit, will assist European captain Yannick Noah in an event that runs from September 19-21 after taking over from previous vice-captain Thomas Enqvist.

Andre Agassi is captaining the World squad, with Pat Rafter as his deputy.

Tim brings with him a wealth of experience and passion for the game, and his insights will be invaluable to our team. He has always been a fierce competitor and a great leader on and off the court. I’m delighted to have him by my side.

Henman, who reached a career-high ranking of world No 4, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Team Europe.

"Having watched the Laver Cup as a pundit and seeing first-hand the intensity, the quality of tennis and the passion and interaction between the players on the bench, I know how special this event is.

"Being invited by Yannick to be part of the Laver Cup is a great honour, and I'm really looking forward to working alongside him and the team to continue Europe's winning tradition."

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz are the first two confirmed playing members of Team Europe, with America's Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton likewise for Team World.

Image: Three-time Grand Slam finalist Alexander Zverev will play for Team Europe at the Laver Cup

How does the Laver Cup work?

Teams will eventually be formed of six players, with three spots secured by world ranking the Monday after the French Open and three captain's picks.

In the Laver Cup - named after tennis legend Rod Laver - 12 matches are played over three days (nine singles and three doubles) with the first team to claim 13 points winning the tournament.

Image: Taylor Fritz will play for Team World in the Laver Cup this September

A match victory on day one is worth one point, with two awarded for victories on day two, and then three on the third and final day, so a winner can only be decided on day three.

No player plays singles more than twice, while at least four of the six players must take part in doubles.

All matches begin as two sets but a 10-point tie-break is played if a match is one set all.

Who has bossed the Laver Cup?

Team Europe have won five of the seven Laver Cups to date, including the inaugural edition in Prague in 2017 and the 2024 event in Berlin.

Team World's triumphs came back-to-back in 2022 and 2023, with the second of those victories a 13-2 drubbing in Vancouver, Canada.

