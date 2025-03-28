Miami Open: Novak Djokovic cruises into final in front of watching Lionel Messi

Novak Djokovic delivered an emphatic display to seal his place in the Miami Open final with a straight-sets victory over Grigor Dimitrov in front of the watching Lionel Messi.

The 24-time grand slam champion needed just 69 minutes to secure a one-sided 6-2 6-3 win against his Bulgarian opponent.

Djokovic, 37, is bidding to land his 100th career title - a record seventh in Florida - and his first since teaming up with Andy Murray as his coach.

Despite losing his opening service game, Djokovic raced to the first set in 30 minutes after producing just two unforced errors.

He never looked in danger of losing the second - missing just six first serves in the entire match - as he booked his place in his eighth final in Miami and his first since Shanghai in October.

Djokovic: As good as I have felt since Olympics

Djokovic says he feels great heading into the Miami Open final without losing a set and believes he's playing his best tennis since the Olympics

After his last-four triumph, Djokovic told Sky Sports: "It feels great. I didn't think I would beat my percentage of first serves from the past match, but I did and that makes life easier on the court.

"It was tricky out there today, the wind was swirling around and not consistent, but I have not dropped a set in this tournament and I feel as good as I have since the Olympics last year."

Djokovic took his first title in Miami in 2007 when he was just 19, but on Sunday he will play for a century of titles against either Jakub Mensik or Taylor Fritz.

Djokovic: A great honour to play in front of Messi

Football legend Messi traded his usual task of captaining Major League Soccer side Inter Miami for a watching brief in the stands as he enjoyed a vintage Djokovic performance first-hand.

"Amazing to have him," Djokovic said on Messi's attendance. "It is a great honour to play, probably for the first time, in front of him live.

"I am really grateful he was here with his son and the family. I admired him of course as most of the world did for most of his career and it is amazing he still keeps going. We are actually the same age, born in 1987, so it is nice to have him around."

