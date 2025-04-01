Daria Kasatkina excited by Australia switch after Russian-born athlete granted permanent residency

Russian-born Daria Kasatkina said she was emotional and excited to begin a fresh chapter in her career after successfully switching her allegiance to Australia.

The world No 12 was speaking to reporters for the first time since her application for permanent residency was accepted, with the 27-year-old set to represent Australia for the first time when playing at the Charleston Open this week.

Kasatkina, who came out as gay in 2022, has been critical of Russia's restrictions and attitudes towards LGBTQ+ rights and strongly opposed the war in Ukraine.

"It's my first official day as an Australian player," Kasatkina said on Monday, while addressing reporters as "mates" to adopt an Australian colloquialism.

"Honestly, it feels different, I'm not going to lie. It's emotional for me. I have to get used to it. But I'm really happy to start this new chapter of my life representing Australia on the big stage."

Born in the western Russian city of Tolyatti, Kasatkina has not returned to the country in more than two years after coming out as gay and being one of the few players to have publicly spoken out against the war.

Russia has designated the LGBTQ+ movement as extremist and those supporting it as terrorists, paving the way for serious criminal cases against LGBTQ+ people and their advocates.

Kasatkina, who lives in Dubai and trains in Spain, now plans to make Melbourne her home.

"With everything going on in my previous country, I didn't have much choice," Kasatkina said about her decision to switch nationality.

"For me, being openly gay, if I want to be myself, I have to make this step, and I did it."

As a top seed, Kasatkina earns a first-round bye in Charleston and will open her tournament by playing either Lauren Davis or Jamie Loeb in the second round when representing Australia for the first time on court.

