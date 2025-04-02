Fran Jones: British tennis player collapses mid-match and leaves court in wheelchair at Colsanitas Cup

British tennis player Fran Jones has been forced to withdraw from the Colsanitas Cup in Bogota after collapsing during a match.

The 24-year-old staggered to the ground after failing to return a serve from Argentina's Julia Riera in the third set and was unable to continue playing as she was helped from the court in a wheelchair.

Jones' retirement from the tournament was confirmed in an online statement.

"Due to a physical issue, Francesca Jones has withdrawn from her match against Julia Riera at 6-2 5-7 5-3 in favour of the Argentinian," the Colsanitas Cup's official X account said.

"We wish the British tennis player a speedy recovery."

Jones had appeared to be struggling with her breathing during the deciding set of her first round encounter. She lay on the floor for a period before she was lifted into a wheelchair by medics and her opponent, then taken off court.

The British player, ranked 129 in the world, was born with the rare genetic condition Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia. She is missing one finger on each hand and has only seven toes.

Finishing matches has been a challenge throughout her career, with Jones often suffering bouts of severe cramp. This is the 19th time she has retired during a match and the second time this year.

Jones had lost the opening set 6-2 before recovering to take the second 7-5, but was trailing 5-3 in the third, two points away from defeat. Riera will next face the USA's Iva Jovic in the round of 16.

Britain's Heather Watson, meanwhile, suffered a straight-sets defeat in the first round of the Charleston Open in the USA, beaten 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 by Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich.

Watson saved three set points during a tight opener but could not capitalise on her one opportunity to seize the initiative during the tie-break.

The 32-year-old was broken four times in the second set, including in her final two service games, as Shymanovich set up a last-32 meeting with top seed Jessica Pegula, the beaten finalist at last year's US Open.