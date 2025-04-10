Monte-Carlo Masters: Jack Draper suffers three-set last-16 defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Jack Draper's run at the Monte-Carlo Masters ended before the quarter-final stage with a gruelling three-set defeat to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Fifth seed Draper, who dispatched Marcos Giron in a comfortable 6-1 6-1 victory on Tuesday, struggled with his serve in the Principality, double-faulting 10 times during the 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-4 loss.

The Briton was playing catch-up early in the first set after falling 2-0 down, only to level at 2-2 with two flawless games. However, he dropped his serve in the eighth game and Davidovich Fokina converted immediately to seal the set 6-3.

The second set followed a similar pattern with the 23-year-old falling behind 3-1, but he clawed his way back level with a break of serve.

Davidovich Fokina took the set to a tie-break and had a match point when 6-5 before Draper held his nerve to take the next three points and level the tie.

The final set saw the Spaniard take control once more as he moved 3-1 clear, with Draper breaking serve in the fifth game to restore parity.

The end came as Draper served at 4-5, the 10th and final double fault consigning him to defeat.

Image: Jack Draper lost in three sets at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Alcaraz through to last eight in straight sets

Later in the day, No 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz beat Daniel Altmaier 6-3 6-1 to book a match against France's Arthur Fils.

The Spaniard bounced back after a shaky display against Francisco Cerundolo on Wednesday where he dropped the opening set before hitting back to win.

'I really had to battle'

Alcaraz told Sky Sports Tennis: "It was difficult. Daniel is playing great, he's a really solid clay player with a really difficult game to play [against] on clay - a lot of top-spin shots and really quick physically.

"The result doesn't show how difficult it was, I really had to battle.

"At the beginning of the first set I was really happy to break before the new balls. It was great having the first set because in the second set I could be more myself, play more aggressively and I took my chances."

What is the schedule for the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters?

Main draw: Sunday April 6-Sunday April 13

Doubles final: Sunday April 13 (12pm)

Singles final: Sunday April 13 (3pm)

