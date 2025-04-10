Emma Raducanu: Anne Keothavong 'disappointed' but understands absence of British No 2 at Billie Jean King Cup

Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong admits she is disappointed by Emma Raducanu's Billie Jean King Cup absence, but can understand why the British No 2 withdrew.

Keothavong's side will face Germany on Friday before taking on hosts Netherlands on Saturday as they bid for a place in the Finals, but they will be without Raducanu, who led Britain to the semi-finals in Malaga last year.

The main reasoning cited by Raducanu's team for her decision to withdraw, was that she needs to prioritise her body.

Image: Raducanu (left) and captain Anne Keothavong at the Billie Jean King Cup

"Naturally disappointed," Keothavong told The Guardian.

"But I understand where she's coming from. She gave a lot to this team last year and was a huge part of the reason why we achieved the success that we did. I've got five players here who are highly motivated, who are excited to be here and are well prepped. I really hope Emma will be part of this again in the future."

Despite Raducanu's withdrawal, Keothavong is confident Britain can progress, with Jodie Burrage now replacing Raducanu. British No 1 Katie Boulter, world No 61 Sonay Kartal, Harriet Dart and Olivia Nicholls make up a strong squad.

"Women's tennis in Britain has come a long way," said Keothavong. "The flip side of that provides a lot of sleepless nights and headaches for me in trying to make a decision, but you'd much rather have it that way and have a pool of players to choose from and rely on."

They face a tough side early on, as they play evenly-matched Rainer Schuttler's Germany team on Friday.

Raducanu has not made any significant strides since her 2021 US Open win, but the 22-year-old enjoyed a fine run to the quarter-finals of the Miami Open as she recorded her best result in a WTA 1000 event.

In her last-eight clash Raducanu went toe to toe with eventual runner-up Jessica Pegula before ultimately losing in three sets.

Raducanu is currently taking the opportunity to enjoy a training block, in lieu of her absence in The Hague.

