Monte-Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz through to semi-finals after Arthur Fils scare
Carlos Alcaraz fights back from set down against Arthur Fils to reach semi-finals; Alejandro Davidovich Fokina through after straight sets win over Alexei Popyrin; watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live on Sky Sports Tennis
Friday 11 April 2025 16:07, UK
Carlos Alcaraz huffed and puffed into the Monte-Carlo Masters semi-finals with a 4-6 7-5 6-3 victory over wasteful local favourite Arthur Fils.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz was made to sweat by the world No 15 but the Spaniard made the most of his opponent's errors in the key moments to set up a semi-final against compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Fils made a blistering start against the world No 3, surging to a 3-0 lead with two early breaks in the opening set.
Alcaraz fought back to retrieve one break and had four chances to level in the fourth game, but Fils held firm.
He eventually drew level at 4-4, only for Fils to break once more and move ahead 5-4 in a rollercoaster set, which he wrapped up after saving another two break points.
Fils wasted seven break points, however, in the second set, and Alcaraz levelled the tie with a superb lob to steal Fils' serve in the 12th game.
Alcaraz remained inconsistent and dropped serve once again in the third game of the decider, but experience eventually told.
The 21-year-old broke back and got another break in the eighth game to the frustration of Fils, who smashed his racket on the clay.
Fils could not regain his poise in the final game, allowing Alcaraz to finish it off routinely as he booked a place in the last four.
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters schedule
Main draw: Sunday April 6-Sunday April 13
Doubles final: Sunday April 13 (12pm)
Singles final: Sunday April 13 (3pm)
