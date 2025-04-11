Billie Jean King Cup: Katie Boulter fights back as Great Britain eliminate Germany with 2-0 victory
No Emma Raducanu, no problem for Great Britain as Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal steer Anne Keothavong's side to victory over Germany; watch the Monte-Carlo Masters - the first of three ATP Masters 1000 events of the clay-court season - live on Sky Sports Tennis
Friday 11 April 2025 18:00, UK
Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal led Great Britain to victory over Germany in the Billie Jean King Cup.
Boulter produced a rousing comeback against Tatjana Maria to seal the tie after Kartal beat Jule Niemeier on debut.
Victory means Anne Keothavong's team face a decisive tie with Netherlands on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the eight-team finals in September.
Boulter endured a tough opening in her first match of the season on clay as Maria used her slice excellently to take the opening set.
But the British No 1 used her power to come back and earn a 1-6 6-3 6-1 victory.
She said on court: "It was a really tough match, especially being my first one on clay. It was hard to come out against someone who has played so well on clay and Tatjana made it difficult for me at the beginning.
"But I am very proud of myself for how I came back and played in the second and third set."
Kartal enjoys BJK Cup debut
Kartal made an excellent first impression for Great Britain as her career continues to rise.
The world No 60 was too good for Niemeier, winning 6-4 6-2 with minimal fuss.
She said: "I'm super proud of that debut match. It is obviously nerve-wracking when you're the first match on, but I'm proud of my performance.
"I loved having the coach next to me, it is completely different for me. I also loved having the rest of the guys behind me on the bench. It is a different kind of tennis, but I absolutely love this environment."
The victory was impressive considering Britain were playing without Emma Raducanu, who chose to withdraw to focus on her training ahead of the clay-court swing.
