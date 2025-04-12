Billie Jean King Cup: Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage send Great Britain into finals

Great Britain battled past the Netherlands in a doubles decider to secure a place in the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

After Sonay Kartal had seen off Eva Vedder in the opening singles, British No 1 Katie Boulter was then beaten in straight sets by Suzan Lamens to send the tie into a deciding doubles match in The Hague.

With Boulter brought back alongside Jodie Burrage by captain Anne Keothavong in a change to her original pairing, Great Britain dominated against Lamens and Demi Schuurs to take a spot in the eight-team finals during September.

Britain's victory was all the more impressive having played without Emma Raducanu, who chose to withdraw to focus on her training ahead of the clay-court swing.

Kartal - who made her national-team debut in Friday's win over Germany - had earlier dug in with a strong display in the deciding set to come through 6-4 4-6 6-1 against Vedder in the opening singles.

After recovering from 2-0 down to secure the first set, Kartal then saw Vedder, ranked 265 in the world, respond with a gutsy display to edge the second after a late break to draw level.

British No 3 Kartal, though, reasserted herself in the decider, making the most of a strong forehand to twice break Vedder in games four and six before sealing victory with a drop shot at the net.

Kartal 'super proud' as Boulter beaten

"I am super proud of that performance," Kartal, the world No 60 said. "Physically at the end, I was struggling. The crowd and girls on the bench helped me get through. That one means a lot."

British No 1 Boulter, though, could not close out the tie in the second singles as world No 70 Lamens fought her way to a 6-4 6-3 win.

Boulter had produced a rousing comeback against Tatjana Maria to seal victory in the tie against Germany.

Lamens, however, made the most of Boulter's unforced errors to break twice in the first set for a 4-1 lead.

Although Boulter recovered with a break and then hold at 4-5, Lamens closed things out on her next service game to love.

Boulter then looked to have regrouped, breaking for a 3-1 lead in the second set, only to fail to hold again.

Lamens - seeking a 13th straight match win in the Billie Jean King Cup - kept the pressure on at 5-3 and another break of Boulter's faltering serve secured victory for the Netherlands and sent the tie into a deciding doubles match.

Image: Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage sealed GB's passage to the finals with a straight sets doubles victory

Doubles specialist Olivia Nicholls and Harriet Dart had been scheduled to play, but with the result in the balance, Great Britain captain Keothavong opted to switch in Boulter and Burrage.

It looked to have been an inspired decision as the British pair saved four break points in the second game to hold and then broke themselves to love and lead 2-1.

Another break on Schuurs' service game saw that extended to 5-2, with the first set soon wrapped up.

The Dutch duo went off court during the changeover, looking to find some inspiration to lift the subdued home crowd.

Boulter and Burrage, though, remained on the offensive, securing two early breaks in the second set before closing out a memorable victory.

