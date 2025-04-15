Britain's Harriet Dart issues apology after saying opponent 'smells really bad' during a match

Britain's Harriet Dart has issued an apology after complaining about her opponent "smelling really bad" and requesting the umpire ask her to "put on deodorant" during a match in France.

Dart lost 6-0 6-3 to French wild card Lois Boisson in the last 32 of the Open de Rouen on Tuesday after failing to convert any of the six break points she manufactured.

The British No 4 made her comments about Boisson during a changeover in the second set, with the French player seemingly out of earshot at the back of the court.

Dart later revealed her regret at what she had said by way of a social media post, writing: "I want to apologise for what I said on the court today.

"It was a heat-of-the-moment comment I truly regret. That's not how I want to carry myself and I take full responsibility.

"I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I'll learn from this and move forward."

Sky Sports has contacted the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for comment.

Boisson is ranked 303rd in the world so her win over No 110 Dart - during which she broke the Brit's serve four times - was a notable upset.

Dart's compatriot Sonay Kartal is also out of the Open de Rouen, beaten 6-3 6-2 by Varvara Gracheva, the player that knocked Dart out of the Charleston Open last month.

