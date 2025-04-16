Lesia Tsurenko alleges 'mental abuse' against unnamed tennis executive

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko has made a string of accusations against an unnamed tennis executive.

In a post on X, the 35-year-old accused the person of "mental abuse" and added that she has not received support from the WTA when she reported the abuse.

Tsurenko said she sought support from the WTA but nothing has been done, alleging that she received further abuse. Sky Sports News has contacted the WTA for comment.

"I spoke about it openly and directly. I tried to seek protection and justice within the WTA," Tsurenko wrote.

"But in response, faced indifference and injustice, which led to a prolonged moral decline.

"Pain, fear, panic attacks, humiliation, withholding information, harassment of my team to silence me... and this isn't even the full list of what I've had to endure.

"The WTA tour refused to protect a woman, a player, a human being. Instead, the WTA tour chose to protect a person in a leadership position.

"My last chance to defend myself, to stand up for my rights, my dignity, and to prevent such acts of violence in sports is to seek justice in court.

"And this is the path l'm taking since the end of the last year pray to God that no one will ever experience what I'm going through and that everyone is held."