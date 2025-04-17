Carlos Alcaraz through to Barcelona Open quarter-finals as Britain's Jacob Fearnley exits

Top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz defeated Serbia's Laslo Djere 6-2 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz, who won the tournament in 2022 and 2023, trailed 4-2 in the second set, only to reel off four successive games to wrap things up in 71 minutes.

It was a seventh successive win for the world No 2 as he continues his excellent start to the clay season following his triumph at last week's Monte-Carlo Masters.

"I think as much as I can win in straight sets, it's much better to save energy for the matches that I have coming forward," the Spaniard said after his victory.

"I think I played great tennis, even though I had to come back from 4-2 in the second set. He played much better in that second set, but I'm really happy to find a great level again and hopefully keep going."

Great Britain's Jacob Fearnley missed out on the chance to face Alcaraz in the last eight, losing out to Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

Fearnley came in as a lucky loser for his first professional event on clay at any level, and beat Roberto Carballes Baena in his opening match, but he was outclassed by De Minaur.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Barcelona Open first-round match between Britain's Jacob Fearnley and Roberto Carballes Baena

The world No 7 made light work of the British No 2, ranked 74, dropping only three games on the way to an emphatic 6-1 6-2 victory clinched in 62 minutes.

Elsewhere, Karen Khachanov held off Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5 6-4 and will next face another Spaniard in the quarters after Alejandro Davidovich Fokina saved eight of 11 break points in a 7-5 6-4 upset of No 4 seed Andrey Rublev.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream without a contract on NOW.