Porsche Tennis Grand Prix: World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka shocked by Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart final

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka was handed a 6-4 6-1 loss at the hands of Jelena Ostapenko in the Stuttgart final, giving the unseeded player her first singles title of 2025.

The match was Sabalenka's fourth final defeat in a row on the Stuttgart clay court, being broken from the first game as Ostapenko asserted her domination.

Ostapenko had also ousted world No 2 Iga Swiatek on the way to facing Sabalenka in the final and the victory marks her first over the Belarusian.

The world No 24 secured the first set 6-4 after break points for both players before crushing Sabalenka 6-1 in the second by winning 16 out of 18 points, breaking the world No 1 twice, and cruising into a 5-1 lead.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Belarusian then gifted Ostapenko two match points from which she wrapped up the victory with a silky forehand on her second serve.

The win is Ostapenko's ninth WTA Tour title and her first title on clay since her Roland Garros win in 2017.

Watch the Madrid Open - live on Sky Sports

Image: Watch the Madrid Open live on Sky Sports from Tuesday

Brits Jack Draper, Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal return to action at the Madrid Open, while Novak Djokovic will be playing under the watchful eye of coach Andy Murray.

The biggest names in tennis will be competing for the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 titles.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.