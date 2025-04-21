Porsche Tennis Grand Prix: World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka shocked by Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart final
Jelena Ostapenko dominated Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart to pick up her first clay court title since 2017; watch all the action from the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, NOW and the Sky Sports app
Monday 21 April 2025 14:49, UK
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka was handed a 6-4 6-1 loss at the hands of Jelena Ostapenko in the Stuttgart final, giving the unseeded player her first singles title of 2025.
The match was Sabalenka's fourth final defeat in a row on the Stuttgart clay court, being broken from the first game as Ostapenko asserted her domination.
Ostapenko had also ousted world No 2 Iga Swiatek on the way to facing Sabalenka in the final and the victory marks her first over the Belarusian.
The world No 24 secured the first set 6-4 after break points for both players before crushing Sabalenka 6-1 in the second by winning 16 out of 18 points, breaking the world No 1 twice, and cruising into a 5-1 lead.
The Belarusian then gifted Ostapenko two match points from which she wrapped up the victory with a silky forehand on her second serve.
The win is Ostapenko's ninth WTA Tour title and her first title on clay since her Roland Garros win in 2017.
