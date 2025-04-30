Madrid Open 2025 draw and schedule for Jack Draper, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, plus how to watch on Sky Sports

The Madrid Open has reached the closing stages with Jack Draper on course for his first ATP title on clay.

The British No 1 - the highest-ranked player left in the tournament - is into the semi-finals in Spain with a clinical 6-0 6-4 win over Italy's Matteo Arnaldi, a match in which he did not face a break point.

Draper will now meet Lorenzo Musetti or Gabriel Diallo in the last four on Friday evening and, should he win that, he will take on either Casper Ruud or Francisco Cerundolo in Sunday's final.

In the women's event, Coco Gauff is through to the final after demolishing Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-1, with her opponent to be one of world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka or Elina Svitolina.

How did the other Brits fare?

Men's singles

Cameron Norrie - beaten 2-6 6-4 6-4 in last 32 by Gabriel Diallo

beaten 2-6 6-4 6-4 in last 32 by Gabriel Diallo Jacob Fearnley - beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-3) by Grigor Dimitrov in last 32

Women's singles

Emma Raducanu - beaten 6-4 2-6 6-2 by Marta Kostyuk in last 64

- beaten 6-4 2-6 6-2 by Marta Kostyuk in last 64 Katie Boulter - beaten 6-1 6-2 by Jasmine Paolini in last 64

- beaten 6-1 6-2 by Jasmine Paolini in last 64 Sonay Kartal - beaten 6-3 6-1 by Elina Svitolina in last 64

Madrid Open - remaining schedule

Thursday May 1: Men's quarter-finals and women's semi-finals

Men's quarter-finals and women's semi-finals Friday May 2: Men's semi-finals

Men's semi-finals Saturday May 3 : Women's final

: Women's final Sunday May 4: Men's final

