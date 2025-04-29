Madrid Open 2025 draw and schedule for Jack Draper, Aryna Sabalenka, plus how to watch on Sky

The Madrid Open 2025 draw and schedule for the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Jack Draper, plus how to watch on Sky Sports.

Britain's Jack Draper booked his spot in the quarter-finals after Matteo Berrettini retired injured, and the 23-year-old is also the top seed in the tournament after Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz were both knocked out.

Draper faces America's Taylor Fritz in the fourth round on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3pm.

Monday's play was cut short because of a nationwide power outage, bringing much of Spain and Portugal to a standstill, with further delays initially expected on Tuesday until power was restored.

An update from tournament organisers then said: "Power supply has been restored at the Caja Mágica. To ensure the proper functioning of the entire facility, gates will open at 11:00 AM, and play will begin at 12:00 PM, as originally scheduled."

Zverev was knocked out at the third-round stage by Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, whilst Fritz fell to a straight set defeat by Norway's Casper Rudd.

Novak Djokovic slumped to a third straight defeat as he was beaten by unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi. The world No 5 also announced he pulled out of the Italian Open in Rome.

Jack Draper's projected Madrid draw

QF - Karen Khachanov or Tommy Paul.



SF - Alex de Minaur/Stefanos Tsitsipas/Lorenzo Musetti



F - Casper Ruud



How are the Brits faring?

Draper faces Tommy Paul in the final eight after the latter came through a decider against Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Meanwhile, fellow Brits Cam Norrie and Jacob Fearnley were knocked out of the tournament after they suffered defeats to lucky loser Gabriel Diallo and Grigor Dimitrov, respectively.

Billy Harris suffered defeat to Ethan Quinn in qualifying.

There are no British women left in the tournament, with Emma Raducanu beaten by Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a competitive three-set match.

Raducanu's exit followed on from Katie Boulter losing at the same stage, the British No 1 thumped in straight sets 6-1 6-2 by Jasmine Paolini in just 56 minutes.

It was a similar story for Sonay Kartal against in-form Elina Svitolina, the British No 3 losing out 6-3 6-1 to the 17th seed.

Fran Jones had already lost in round one after progressing through qualifying.

Madrid Open schedule

April 27-28: Third round

April 29: Round of 16

April 30-May 1: Quarter-finals

May 2: Semi-finals

May 3: (Men's doubles and women's singles finals)

May 4: Final

Who are the top seeds at the Madrid Open 2025?

Women's:

Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek (POL)

Coco Gauff (USA)

Jessica Pegula (USA)

Madison Keys (USA)

Men's:

Alexander Zverev (GER) ❌

Taylor Fritz (USA) ❌

Jack Draper (GBR)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) ❌

