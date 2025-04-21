Madrid Open 2025 draw and schedule for Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu plus how to watch on Sky

Here's all you need to know ahead of this year's Madrid Open as Andrey Rublev and Iga Swiatek defend their titles.

A stacked men's side of the draw sees Novak Djokovic projected to meet Britain's Jack Draper in the quarter-finals and Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals - provided the latter gets over his lower back issues to compete.

Alexander Zverev top seeds on the other half of the draw, and is likely to face a tough opener vs Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round. Defending champion Rublev is likely to face France's Gael Monfils for his opening clash in the second round.

On the women's side of things, Emma Raducanu will open her campaign against Dutch world No 69 Suzan Lamens, with Aryna Sabalenka a potential quarter-final opponent.

Novak Djokovic's projected Madrid draw

R1 - Bye



R2 - Matteo Arnaldi



R3 - Sebastian Baez



R4 - Frances Tiafoe/Ugo Humbert



QF - Jack Draper/Tommy Paul



SF - Carlos Alcaraz/Alex de Minaur



F - Alexander Zverev/Daniil Medvedev/Taylor Fritz



Raducanu, who has been practising on the red dirt in the Spanish capital, faces a tough opening test against 25-year-old Lamens who reached the semi-finals of the Open de Rouen this week before losing to third seed Olga Danilovic.

The British star produced an encouraging Miami Open run last month by making the quarter-finals before bowing out to world No 4 Jessica Pegula.

Emma Raducanu's projected Madrid draw

R1 - Suzan Lamens



R2 - Marta Kostyuk



R3 - Paula Badosa/Veronika Kudermetova



R4 - Qinwen Zheng/Sofia Kenin



QF - Aryna Sabalenka/Amanda Anisimova



SF - Jessica Pegula/Jasmine Paolini/Elena Rybakina/Ons Jabeur



F - Iga Swiatek/Coco Gauff/Mirra Andreeva/Madison Keys



Despite the loss, Raducanu's run to the final eight, which included an impressive win against top-10 player Emma Navarro, marked her best performance in a tournament since being crowned 2021 US Open champion.

Image: Mark Petchey has been linked with Raducanu as she looks for a full-time coach

World No 47 Raducanu will now mark her return to action in Madrid where Marta Kostyuk could be a second-round opponent, with world No 1 Sabalenka lurking in the last eight should they both progress through the draw.

The 2021 US Open champion is looking for a new coach after teaming up with her former mentors Jane O'Donoghue and Mark Petchey in Miami.

When is the Madrid Open and what is the schedule?

The tournament will be held from April 22-May 4.

The clay-court tournament, established in 2002, takes place at the Park Manzanares in the Spanish capital.

Madrid Open ATP 2025: Schedule

April 23-24: First Round

April 25-26: Second Round

April 27-28: Third Round

April 29: Round of 16

April 30-May 1: Quarterfinals

May 2: Semifinals

May 3: (Men's Doubles And Women's Singles Finals)

May 4: Final

Will clay suit Raducanu's game?

Laura Robson has backed the 22-year-old to shine on clay this year with Raducanu playing only a limited clay-court programme last year, as she opted against playing in qualifying for the French Open in favour of preparing for the grass-court season.

"I'm sure Emma would like to do well on clay and grass this year and play a full schedule," said Robson.

"Clay is great for developing all areas of the game. Tactically, it's a great surface to learn how to turn around matches when you are behind in slower conditions.

"Clay conditions change so much depending on the weather and where you are playing.

"Madrid is always so different to Rome and it might be that one set of conditions suits Emma better than the other."

