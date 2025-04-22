Madrid Open: Britain's Katie Boulter progresses to second round after nightmare start against Katerina Siniakova
Katie Boulter fights back against Katerina Siniakova to reach Madrid Open second round; former world No 1 Naomi Osaka dumped out by Lucia Bronzetti; watch all the action from the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports+, NOW and the Sky Sports app
Tuesday 22 April 2025 19:41, UK
Katie Boulter recovered from losing the first four games against Katerina Siniakova to reach the second round of the Madrid Open.
Boulter prevailed 4-6 6-2 6-1 as Siniakova, ranked 57th in the world and 17 places below the British No 1, wilted in their first-ever meeting.
Siniakova made a quickfire double break to lead 4-0 before Boulter fought back to level the opening set.
The Czech edged in front again and a Boulter double fault gave her the set.
There was controversy soon after as Boulter clearly served long at 1-0 ahead, but the call did not come and there was confusion as both players spoke to the umpire at length.
Siniakova eventually allowed her opponent to serve again but was clearly affected by the incident as Boulter strolled to her first victory in Madrid.
Osaka suffers first-round defeat in Madrid
Lucia Bronzetti beat Naomi Osaka 6-4 2-6 6-4 to claim her maiden win against the former world No 1.
Bronzetti, beaten in three sets by Osaka at last year's French Open, won in two hours and 21 minutes to reach the second round in Madrid for the second successive year.
The 26-year-old Italian's win was her third against a former world No 1 this year.
Bronzetti beat Simona Halep in the Romanian's final career match in Cluj-Napoca and Victoria Azarenka at the Australian Open in January.
Briton Fran Jones qualified for the main draw, meanwhile, with a 7-6 (3) 3-6 6-1 win over Spain's Cristina Bucsa.
