Emma Raducanu: British No 2 knocked out of Madrid Open despite positive performance against Marta Kostyuk

Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the Madrid Open despite a positive performance against clay-court specialist Marta Kostyuk.

The former US Open champion reached the quarter-finals of one of the WTA Tour's premier events for the first time at the Miami Open last month but will not be repeating the feat in the Spanish capital.

Raducanu recorded an impressive straight-sets win over Suzan Lamens in the opening round, but despite showing flashes of world-class brilliance, she was unable to stop Ukraine's Kostyuk, who is seeded 24th, sealing a 6-4 2-6 6-2 win.

Raducanu had beaten Kostyuk comfortably in their last meeting at the same tournament three years ago but made a poor start here.

She dug in to claw her way back from 1-3 to 3-3 only for two double faults to see her immediately drop serve again, with Kostyuk going on to take the opening set.

Kostyuk received treatment to her right wrist ahead of the second set and this time it was Raducanu who made the stronger start, with the 22-year-old levelling the match thanks to a run of four games in a row.

But a poor game from Raducanu, who is continuing to work informally with coach Mark Petchey, to start the decider set the tone as Kostyuk powered her way to the finish line.

"I lost a very easy match to her three years ago, so it was not good memories," said 22-year-old Kostyuk.

"I knew Emma's a great fighter and she's achieved a lot and can play amazing tennis. It was going to be a battle so very happy with the win."

Fleming: Raducanu finding her clay feet

Image: Raducanu will takes positives despite defeat to Kostyuk

Colin Fleming, speaking on Sky Sports Tennis: "Emma Raducanu is a competitor. She'll be disappointed at this stage but I think when the dust settles there's a lot to take from this match. This was a good level at times on a surface where she hasn't played a lot of tennis recently.

"If she can keep working, keep finding her feet in the clay, her movement, her balance and just comfort on this surface. I think she can still have some great results in this clay-court season and I think it will serve her well for beyond that into the grass and the hard.

"A lot of positives to take from this one."

Tale of the Tape

Boulter thumped by French Open finalist; Kartal also out

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Madrid Open clash between Jasmine Paolini and British No 1 Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter was thumped 6-1 6-2 by Jasmine Paolini in just 56 minutes.

The British No 1 is still inexperienced on clay and proved no match for the sixth seed, who reached the French Open final last season.

Boulter particularly struggled on serve, winning only 11 points in the match, while she did not hold serve until the penultimate game of the contest.

Paolini had a chance to clinch an even more decisive victory when she held a first match point at 5-0 in the second set but Boulter at least rallied a little to avoid a love set.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WTA match between Elina Svitolina and Sonay Kartal

It was a similar story for Sonay Kartal against in-form Elina Svitolina, the British No 3 losing out 6-3 6-1 to the 17th seed.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka was a comfortable 6-3 6-4 winner over Anna Blinkova but eighth seed Zheng Qinwen's struggles continued with a 6-4 6-4 defeat against Anastasia Potapova.

In the men's draw, top seed Alexander Zverev eased to a 6-2 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista Agut and third seed Taylor Fritz beat Christopher O'Connell 6-1 6-4.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev and ninth seed Daniil Medvedev both progressed without hitting a ball after their opponents withdrew, while women's ninth seed Paula Badosa pulled out with a back injury.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.