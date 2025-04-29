Max Purcell: US Open doubles champion and former Wimbledon doubles winner handed 18-month doping ban

Two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell has accepted an 18-month ban after breaching anti-doping rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has announced.

Purcell, who won the men's doubles title at Wimbledon in 2022 and at last year's US Open, admitted to a breach of rules relating to the use of a "prohibited method".

The Australian unknowingly received an intravenous infusion of vitamins above the allowed limit of 100 millilitres in a 12-hour span, with Purcell entered into a provisional suspension in mid-December.

Image: Max Purcell will be banned until June 2026

The ITIA said the 27-year-old had received IV infusions of over 500 millilitres twice but his full cooperation and information sharing during the investigation had allowed for a 25 per cent reduction in the sanction.

"This case does not involve a player testing positive for a prohibited substance but demonstrates that the anti-doping rules are broader than that," ITIA chief executive Karen Moorhouse said.

"It also shows the ITIA considers intelligence from a range of sources with the overriding aim to protect everyone covered by the tennis anti-doping rules, and ensure a level playing field for all."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Purcell will forfeit results and prize money from the date of his first anti-doping rule violation on December 16, 2023, to his first subsequent negative doping control sample provided on February 3, 2024.

His suspension will end in June 2026, after taking into account time already served.

'I can move on with my life' - Purcell looks to the future

Purcell released a statement on social media after the announcement, where he said the stress of the ongoing case had been "seriously affecting (his) quality of life" over the past few months.

"This case has been going on for months, seriously affecting my quality of life," Purcell said. "From being unable to sleep and eat properly, and refusing to be by myself, to developing nervous and anxious tics which I still currently battle day to day.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I couldn't sit and enjoy anything without the thought of the case and the endless possibilities of what sanction I would receive. I was nothing but cooperative with the ITIA.

"I'm so glad this is finally over for me and I can move on with my life. The ITIA accepted that the infusion over the 100ml limit was not intentional. It's a case completely on exceeding the allowable limit of volume for an infusion.

Image: Max Purcell (right) will be unable to defend his US Open men's doubles title later this year

"All substances in the infusion were WADA approved and beyond that, it provided me with zero performance enhancing benefit. It was 11 days prior to my first match of the season and was also administered at a 24/7 medical facility, in a third world location after feeling unwell and fatigued from training.

"I have accepted the mistake I make and will make sure I'm even more diligent with everything regarding the integrity of the sport. I pride myself on being a clean athlete and have never been anything but that. Those who know me, know that I take my anti-doping duties very seriously.

"So seriously, that since December 2023, when I was added into the testing pool and asked to provide my whereabouts every single day, I even changed the background lock screen on my phone so I would never forget.

"I'll be able to compete from June 12th 2026. I am excited for the challenge and hope you all get around me for my comeback when it's time. I'd also like to thank everyone for their support - it's meant everything to me."