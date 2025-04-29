Novak Djokovic withdraws from Italian Open in Rome after Madrid Open exit

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Italian Open in Rome, which is set to begin next week.

The world No 5 is on a five-match losing streak with his latest defeat coming at the Madrid Open on Saturday when he lost to world No 44 Matteo Arnaldi in the second round, leaving the Serb still hunting for his first win of the clay-court season.

Last year, Djokovic had a disappointing campaign at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, winning just a single match before crashing out of the tournament, although since making his debut at the Rome tournament in 2007, he has competed in it every year and earned a 68-12 record, including six titles.

"I don't think it's a huge surprise in the sense that it hasn't looked like he's been overly happy on the tennis court in the last couple of tournaments," said British tennis coach Jamie Delgado.

"His goal is clearly the French Open, and he sees the best way to get himself ready for that is to take time off, rest up, and gain his energy for Paris.

"It's a big decision as well because, especially on clay, he wouldn't have had the matches that he would want going into the French Open, but that is some of the give and take - have a little break and freshen up his brain for the big one, but without the matches. He's happy to go for that option clearly."

After losing to Arnaldi 6-3 6-4 in Spain, Djokovic said: "It's a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis.

"It's a challenge for me mentally to really face these kinds of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in tournaments."

Djokovic has spent more weeks ranked No 1 than any other tennis player, but currently sits in fifth place.

The only title the Serb won in 2024 or 2025 was the gold medal he claimed by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Paris Olympics in August.

Djokovic also retired during the Australian Open this January because of a torn hamstring muscle.

