Emma Raducanu optimistic ahead of 'fresh start' at Italian Open

Emma Raducanu is "optimistic and positive" ahead of an Italian Open campaign she says presents a "fresh start" under new direction.

The 22-year-old returns to the clay looking to bounce back from her second-round exit at the Madrid Open.

The former US Open champion faces a first-round match against an unknown qualifier in Rome, with world No 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova awaiting her in round two if she progresses.

Raducanu will make her second career appearance at the Italian Open and first since she retired injured in a first-round loss to Canada's Bianca Andreescu on her tournament debut in 2022.

"It does feel new [in Rome], I didn't even know where half of the things were here, I think they upgraded a lot since I last came," she told Sky Sports.

"It is exciting, it does feel like a bit of a fresh start with the way I am approaching everything, with the people I have around, with my mindset and outlook.

"I feel more optimistic, I feel pretty positive about things going forward. I'm just taking it day by day and trying to stay consistent."

Raducanu's new-look training under Petchey

Raducanu continues to work with trainer Mark Petchey, who she revealed is aiding her transition away from technique-focused training.

"He's not a super technical coach, there are certain tweaks, as always, but that is something I am going away from," she added.

"I have been very technical in the past, there has been a time and a place for that because I needed to make improvements.

"But from now on, it's more about doing the right things, taking the ball on more, and just repetition of certain drills and patterns, which he is very good at setting up."

She continued: "It's a good challenge for my game. I want to work on doing things differently to try and bridge the gap between where I am now and where I want to be.

"I'm going to use the season to take pressure off, try and be more aggressive and play the way I want to more so, so it can help me on the other surfaces."

Boulter targeting continued clay-court improvement

Katie Boulter heads to Rome in search of more progress, having secured her first WTA win on a clay court at the Madrid Open before her second-round exit at the hands of Jasmine Paolini.

"It was a good start to the season," the British No 1 told Sky Sports. "It was nice to get the first win out of the way and really feel like I've started playing matches and properly get into the clay season."

Boulter is still adjusting to clay-court tennis and has the added dimension of conditions in the Italian capital to contend with as she faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in round one.

"Playing in Rome is a totally different ball game," she added. "It can be difficult and tricky to manoeuvre. The courts are heavy, the balls are heavy, and if you play at night, it can be even heavier.

"To improve on a clay court, a lot of it is about physicality and believing I can win. Knowing my game can translate onto a clay court is half of it. That has come a long way since last year, where I felt confused, whereas this year I know what I'm doing a bit more out there."

Boulter, who has moved into the world's top 40, hopes her improved performances on clay can act as the perfect preparation for the upcoming grass court season.

"The biggest thing for me is staying realistically positive," she continued. "I know my tennis is there, my level is there, otherwise I wouldn't have that ranking by my name if I couldn't play tennis to a certain level.

"You have to keep your mind in check, keep working hard for the grass court season and if something comes out of the clay courts that is the best thing possible because if I improve physically on the clay I know the grass is going to be even easier."

