Jack Draper: British star reveals "fear and doubt" motivates him regardless of ranking as he prepares for Italian Open

Jack Draper admits "fear and doubt" motivate him to become the best in the world - regardless of ranking - as he prepares for the Italian Open in Rome this week, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Draper moved above Novak Djokovic into fifth in the world rankings after his brilliant run at the Madrid Open last week, but he fell short in his bid for a second ATP 1000 title in two months following his Indian Wells triumph in mid-March, beaten in three gruelling sets by an inspired Casper Ruud.

Reaching a first career ATP final on clay - considered Draper's weakest surface - also provides the 23-year-old with a massive fillip ahead of the French Open at the end of May.

Discussing his rapid rise up the rankings since his run to the semi-finals of the US Open in September, Draper told Sky Sports: "Before I played [Matteo] Arnaldi in the quarter-finals in Madrid I knew there was a chance I could get to that point, but with all honesty with rankings I don't really think about it because I was thinking about my preparation for the match, I was thinking about how I could do the best I can to get through that one.

"It was an amazing feeling after I had done it but I want to keep on progressing."

Fear of his opponents

Draper admits there is more attention on him in recent months and says fearing his opponents is what motivates him.

"There are more commitments, more eyes on you. I feel a bit more confident in myself, more calmer, walking around the tournaments thinking belong a bit more at the top level, among the top-ranked players. It just feels great, a dream come true," said the British No 1.

"I've always feared a lot of things, I definitely feared my opponents. People can say that's being open and vulnerable, but for me, honestly, that's the thing I wouldn't change out of anything. It's my biggest strength, my strength to know that when I go out there I'm going to compete as hard as I can for every ball out of respect for all these guys.

"Regardless of my ranking I've always been the same. I've used that fear and doubt to motivate me to want to do the best I can for every match. Nothing changes regardless of what level I am."

Draper won his first ATP 250 event in Stuttgart on grass last summer before reaching the semi-finals in New York and then claiming his maiden ATP 500 title in Vienna towards the end of 2024.

His landmark achievements are something he feels he can fall back on when confidence is low.

Draper said: "The rankings are important but at the same time winning a Masters 100, a 500, a 250, and making the semis of a Grand Slam all in the last year is something that I can always draw back on when I'm feeling low on confidence and say 'you're a good player, Jack, don't worry about it' so just having those results to lean back on."

Raducanu and Boulter praise Draper

Image: Draper is in the form of his life and is arguably one of the favourites to win the French Open in Paris

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter both praised the 23-year-old, who is in the form of his life and boasts a 19-5 season record.

"It's amazing to see what he's achieved and how much he's done," Raducanu told Sky Sports. "I know he's a great tennis player and he [has] such a big stature that he can take the game out of anyone's hands. For him to kind of dominate like he has been is really cool to see."

Boulter joked that she plans to pull Draper aside to ask him how to play on the red dirt, saying: "The first thing I do when I see him is I'm going to ask him how to play on clay," laughed Boulter. "Some of the tennis he's been putting out recently has been so impressive to see. Just seeing him so established - we're talking about making finals at two Masters in the space of a month - that's already so impressive, let alone to have one title and get your first one."

"More than anything, I think it helps people believe that it can be them," Boulter added.

"When you see people around you in your environment doing extremely well, then you ask yourself the question why it can't be you and why it can't be anyone there. I think that is the biggest thing about it. Obviously super happy for him and for those who are doing well."

