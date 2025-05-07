Emma Raducanu comes through Maya Joint battle to win first match at the Italian Open

Emma Raducanu won her first match at the Italian Open, although Australia’s Maya Joint made her work hard before the Briton overwhelmed her in a deciding set.

Raducanu eventually beat the Australian 7-5 6-7 6-3 to reach the second round in Rome.

Watched by mentor Jane O'Donoghue, with recently installed coach Mark Petchey unavailable due to broadcast commitments, Raducanu will face world No 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova next.

The British star pressured Joint in the third game of the first set. Eventually she ripped a forehand past Joint to get her fourth break point. But Joint defended that driving an excellent backhand away from Raducanu.

Joint would then settle, taking the first break and a 4-2 lead in the first set.

Immediately though Raducanu began to work through the challenge, putting a brilliant backhand return of serve down inside the line and beyond Joint to break back. She held her serve to level the set.

Her advance continued. She broke again to lead for the first time in the match and dominated the final game of the opening set to seal it 7-5 in her favour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu talks to Sky Sports Tennis about the continued rise of Jack Draper following his Madrid Open final appearance against Casper Ruud

Raducanu began the second set strongly, breaking Joint's service game. But the Australian kept herself in touch throughout, clinging on to win games. Despite Raducanu on verge of outright victory, just two points away at one stage, Joint regrouped and managed to tie the set at 5-5.

Momentum swung her way, although Raducanu did force a tiebreak. But quality play from the Australian saw her win that 7-1 and claim the second set.

However Raducanu stormed back in the deciding set, running away with it initially as she seized the first five games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova against Katie Boulter at the Italian Open

Joint remained defiant still. She grabbed a service game and then clocked up two more to narrow the gap between them.

After reacting to the ball ricocheting off the net cord to win the first point in their final game, Raducanu regained her composure. She closed out the contest, 6-3 in the third set, even as Joint battled right to the end.

"I think the level was really high today, Maya played so aggressive," Raducanu told Sky Sports. "I'm really proud of how I came through.

"I found it so hard this morning, the wait and the rain and the delay," she added. "Really proud of how I came back in the match."

Britain's Katie Boutler was eliminated from the competition. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova handed Boulter a clear straight-sets defeat, winning 6-3 6-3.

Boulter's status as the British No 1 could now be under threat. The 28-year-old could be displaced by Raducanu or Sonay Kartal as the highest ranked Briton if either go far in this competition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Christopher O'Connell against Cameron Norrie at the Italian Open

Britain's Cameron Norrie may have been fortunate to make the main draw as a 'lucky loser', but he progressed with a victory over Australia's Christopher O'Connell.

Norrie won in straight sets, 6-3 6-2, to set up a second-round tie with former world number one Daniil Medvedev.

"I lost a match yesterday where I really didn't play well," Norrie told Sky Sports. "After the match I was completely devastated

"It was nice to have another chance. It's not often you get the chance to get some revenge the next day."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.