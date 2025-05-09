Emma Raducanu: Brit defeats lucky loser Jil Teichmann at Italian Open in Rome in impressive display

Emma Raducanu produced an impressive 6-2 6-2 victory over lucky loser Jil Teichmann to reach the third round of the Italian Open in Rome.

Raducanu originally was scheduled to play Ekaterina Alexandrova but the 21st seed pulled out before the match with a right shoulder injury, replaced by Switzerland's Teichmann, who lost in the last round of qualifying to Hailey Baptiste.

The former US Open champion served well, hitting six aces and facing only one break point.

It was Raducanu's third match of the season on clay - and only the 20th of her entire career.

"I was warming up for my match against Alexandrova and then all of a sudden I get told I'm playing Jil, and then on top of that she's a lefty, so it's a completely different challenge," Raducanu told Sky Sports Tennis.

"I haven't practised with a lefty and haven't played one since Marketa Vondrousova in Abu Dhabi in February, so it was a challenge.

"The first few games I was adjusting to the way the ball curls, but I'm really proud of myself. I fought through and I'm really proud of how I came through that."

Discussing how she has changed her service action, Raducanu said: "If you look at my serve now compared to Australia, compared to the Middle East, even Miami, I changed after Miami with some tweaks and it's a completely different motion, trying to make it a bit more fluid, a bit longer so it's hopefully more robust under pressure, but it's by no means a finished product.

"I feel there's so much more room to grow it. I think this way, I can maximise the potential."

She added: "I still don't really feel comfortable on clay but in a way it helps me, because I have to be super focused on every single point, just get my feet right and try and not fall over, so it is a big challenge.

"The points are long, the balls do get heavier, and when I was serving it out, it was getting slower and slower, so it is physical but I'm slowly finding my feet."

Norrie and Kartal knocked out

Cameron Norrie had no answers for 10th seed Daniil Medvedev as he was knocked out in the second round in Rome.

Norrie was handed a lucky loser lifeline after failing to make it through qualification and took his chance with a straight-sets victory over Christopher O'Connell in the opening round.

But he was unable to keep pace with the 2023 champion on Friday afternoon, succumbing 6-4 6-2. The Russian broke his British opponent four times and wrapped up a clinical victory with back-to-back aces.

He will now move on to face Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the last 32.

In the women's draw, Sonay Kartal was also ousted in the second round. Having come from behind to beat Kimberly Birrell in her previous match, she fell 6-4 6-2 at the hands of 30th seed Linda Noskova.

Kartal struggled consistently to hold serve, being broken five times across the two sets and clawing two back in response.

