Italian Open: Iga Swiatek drops out of world's top two after early defeat to Danielle Collins in Rome

Iga Swiatek will drop outside the world's top two for the first time in three years after defeat by Danielle Collins in the third round of the Italian Open.

The defending champion's clay-court aura has slipped considerably this season and she will go into the French Open having not won a title since Roland Garros last year.

After winning just two games against Coco Gauff in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open last week, Swiatek would have been eager to reimpose herself at the Foro Italico, but instead American Collins clinched a 6-1 7-5 victory.

Swiatek, who had won the title in Rome in three of the last four years, will slip to - at best - world No 4, while this is the first time she has failed to reach the last 16 at a WTA 1000 event - the top tier of the women's tour - since Cincinnati back in 2021.

Swiatek held a commanding 7-1 head-to-head record against Collins before the contest and yet another early defeat does not bode well for the 23-year-old.

"I played against Iga so many times," Collins, said. "When you play that many close matches and get this close and also play some of your best tennis and lose, I think you learn a lot. I feel like I applied that today to the match."

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek went 5-0 down in the opening set before getting on the board to avoid a bagel.

Collins was lethal from the baseline, mixing it up with forehand and backhand return winners as she picked apart Swiatek's serve in an opening set that was one-way traffic.

The second was level at 4-4 as Swiatek showed flashes of brilliance, but former Australian Open runner-up Collins showed no mercy, sealing victory in one hour and 44 minutes when a return went wide.

Collins fired 32 winners and converted six of eight break points while Swiatek made 22 unforced errors.

Swiatek has lost nine matches this year - as many as in all of 2024 - while she has not reached a clay-court final ahead of her bid to retain the French Open title.

Elsewhere in Rome, Jasmine Paolini defeated Ons Jabeur in straight sets 6-4 6-3, while Peyton Stearns stunned fifth seed Madison Keys 2-6 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Diana Shnaider beat Jaqueline Cristian 6-3 6-3, while Jelena Ostapenko received a walkover past Laura Siegemund.

