Italian Open: Emma Raducanu beaten by Coco Gauff as American advances to quarter-finals in Rome

Emma Raducanu was comprehensively beaten by Coco Gauff at the Italian Open as the American advanced to the quarter-finals in Rome.

Raducanu showed flashes of brilliance on the clay but was ultimately unable to match Gauff's intensity as the fourth seed won 6-1 6-2 in an hour and 20 minutes.

The contest is likely to be Raducanu's final competitive action before the French Open, with the second major of the year getting under way on May 25.

Raducanu told Sky Sports Tennis: "I found it a really difficult match. I think the conditions were very different to my last round, it was different court and it was very bouncy, there wasn't much clay on the court. And it was quite windy too.

"Coco also played a really good match and I definitely saw why she's No 3 in the world right now. She played really well. I do think I got outplayed today but I guess I have no shame in saying that and looking forward to working to try to get better."

Image: Gauff advances to the quarter-finals in Rome

Gauff, who was a beaten finalist at the Madrid Open - the previous WTA 1000 tournament - earlier in May, will face either Clara Tauson or Mirra Andreeva in the last eight on Wednesday.

"It was definitely an A [grade]. It was tough conditions, it was super windy," Gauff told Sky Sports Tennis.

"Emma is a tough opponent no matter what surface. She's tough to play, so I am really happy with how I played.

"My game is getting better every match, I think. Madrid was a step in the right direction. Obviously, I lost in the final and I don't like losing, especially in the final, so I am hoping to redeem myself here."

Gauff vs Raducanu: Match stats Gauff Match Stats Raducanu 4 Aces 0 3 Double Faults 1 63% 1st serve percentage 65% 76% 1st serve win percentage 47% 50% 2nd serve win percentage 44% 4/9 Break points won 0/3 64 Total points won 41

Relentless Gauff makes Raducanu pay for missed chances

Gauff made an unconvincing start with a double fault in the Grand Stand Arena but battled through the first game before quickly setting into a nice rhythm despite the breezy conditions.

Raducanu was slower to adjust as she gifted her opponent a break with a series of errors, and then spurned a good opportunity to break back immediately after a poor Gauff drop shot.

The Brit gutsily saved a break point to get on the board with the fourth game, but the respite was only temporary as Gauff broke once more before closing out the set 6-1.

Image: Raducanu was beaten in straight sets by Coco Gauff

There was at least some positivity for Raducanu to take from the final game of the first set after she had ramped up her level of aggression to force a break point from 40-0 down before Gauff saw off the danger.

Raducanu found a decent tactical balance to hold her first couple of service games in the second set but Gauff's relentless defensive play told in the fifth game as the American extracted several errors to take a 3-2 lead.

Raducanu once more had the chance to break back immediately and pummelled a series of fine ground strokes at Gauff on break point before eventually missing with a backhand up the line.

That moment proved decisive, with Gauff holding serve before breaking once more in the next game to close out victory.

Henman: Raducanu's game moving in right direction

Sky Sports Tennis pundit Tim Henman believed the match was tighter than the final scoreline suggested and that the tournament on the whole has been progressive for Raducanu.

He said: "When you reflect on the score, it looks very straightforward, but I think there were a couple of really long games, but on each of those occasions it was Gauff who found a way to come through.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emma Raducanu says nothing is formal with coach Mark Petchey and is taking on a 'less is more' approach to the season

"It wasn't the result or performance Raducanu was looking for. She didn't have the opportunities to dictate because Gauff was hitting so aggressively from the back of the court.

"But when you reflect on Raducanu's clay-court season so far, it's been very positive. The clay courts at Roland Garros are the trust, the best, they will suit Emma even more.

"Her game is moving in the right direction, she's up to 42 in the live rankings. A number in the back of my mind is 32 - can she be seeded pre-Wimbledon and get that protection in the early rounds on grass?"

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.