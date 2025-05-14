Italian Open: Jack Draper defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in quarter-finals in Rome

Jack Draper suffered a straight-sets defeat to Carlos Alcaraz as his run at the Italian Open ended at the quarter-final stage.

The British No 1 was looking to climb to fifth in the ATP rankings with a win, but he was ultimately undone in straight sets as Alcaraz saved six of the eight break points he faced to advance to the last four in Rome.

Draper was victorious the last time these two met, in the semi-finals at Indian Wells in March en route to the Englishman claiming his first Masters 1000 title, and he made a strong start this time, breaking serve to lead 4-2 in the first set thanks to an Alcaraz double fault.

After falling 5-4 behind following a poor game, he relinquished two opportunities to break back and save the set.

He initially looked to have recovered in the second and put pressure on Alcaraz's serve, but he failed again to convert two break points in the penultimate game, handing his opponent the momentum.

Draper, who was in search of a maiden clay title on the ATP tour, has looked tired in Rome, mentally as much as physically, with the defeat coming as a disappointment following last week's run to the Madrid Open final.

Alcaraz, who now leads 4-2 in head-to-head between the pair, is a first-time semi-finalist in Rome and will play Italy's Lorenzo Musetti or Germany's Alexander Zverev in the last four.

Frustration as Draper loses tactical and emotional battle

Jack Draper speaking to Sky Sports Tennis: "Carlos was better tactically and emotionally than me. I sit here very frustrated with my match today. I could have tactically changed a few things better and I think emotionally I was too negative.

"A lot of that is how much tennis I've played, but top players bring that out of you, and Carlos was the better player and deserved to win. I've got to keep on working on being more physical. It's a bit more of a chess game on clay and I'm still learning.

"I am looking forward to going back to Roland-Garros after last year, which was a disappointing one. I feel like I've never really played really good, confident tennis there, so I am looking forward to that. I'm hungry to get there and carry on this form on the clay courts."

Pride as Alcaraz rediscovers rhythm

Image: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Draper

Alcaraz on Sky Sports Tennis: "I think the most important thing was not thinking if I was up or down. I was doing the things that make me happy on court, trying to play aggressive, hitting good shots, drop shots, going to the net.

"That's what I like to do and that made the difference today. I played with such a high rhythm during the whole match and didn't let him dominate in the rallies. It was a good weapon for me and I'm really proud of how I approached the match."

Sinner meets Pope Leo XIV

Tennis world number one Jannik Sinner meets Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican as the tennis star continues his quest for glory at the Italian Open.

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has visited Pope Leo XIV, giving him a tennis racket.

Leo, the first American pope, is an avid tennis player and fan and had said earlier this week that he would be up for a charity match when it was suggested by a journalist.

But at the time, Leo joked "we can't invite Sinner", an apparent reference to the English meaning of Sinner's last name. By Wednesday, during an off day for Sinner at the Italian Open, all seemed forgotten.

"It's an honour," Sinner said in Italian as he and his parents arrived in a reception room of the Vatican's auditorium.

Holding one of his rackets and giving Leo another and a ball, the three-time Grand Slam champion suggested a quick volley. But the Pope looked around at the antiques and said: "Better not."

Sinner has a quarter-final match on Thursday in his first tournament back after a three-month ban for doping that was judged to be an accidental contamination.

He will next face either freshly crowned Madrid champion Casper Ruud or Jaume Munar. Sinner is attempting to become the first Italian man to win the Rome title since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

