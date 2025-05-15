Jannik Sinner eases to Italian Open semi-final as Coco Gauff books Jasmine Paolini showdown in Rome

Jannik Sinner dropped just one game to book his place in the semi-finals of the Italian Open with a crushing defeat of Casper Ruud.

Sinner, back in action this week for the first time since January's Australian Open win following a three-month doping ban, saw off Ruud 6-0 6-1 in just 63 minutes.

Asked how close his victory was to perfection, Sinner said: "It is tough to say, but I was feeling great on court and we all saw that.

"My goal this week is to understand where my level is, and it has raised day by day. Everything can change in one day, and one performance doesn't tell you everything about my shape at the moment but I am very happy. I moved great on the court."

Paul into final after truck trouble

Sinner will now face Tommy Paul after the American 11th seed made it to the last four in Rome for the second year in a row, beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4) 6-3.

But Paul's mind has not entirely been on tennis, with the 27-year-old telling reporters afterwards that his truck has been repossessed.

He said: "On court everything has been going pretty well. Off court, a little bit of a stressful week. I got my truck repossessed.

"I missed a couple of payments and they took my truck from my house this week. I've been grinding to get my truck back. If you know me, that's my baby. I'm excited to get it back. I had to win a couple of matches so I could pay that off."

Paul, who lives in Florida, revealed he had paid 1,000 US dollars to secure the vehicle's return, sending his trainer to pick it up while he battled on the European clay.

Gauff sets up Paolini final after Zheng epic

Sinner will be the favourite to emerge from their semi-final clash, and there is already an Italian finalist in the women's event with Jasmine Paolini defeating Peyton Stearns 7-5 6-1.

Sixth seed Paolini, who is looking to become the first home singles champion since 1985, fought back from 5-3 down in the first set, saving three set points before cruising to victory over her American opponent.

Paolini will face Coco Gauff in the final following the fourth seed's 7-6 (3) 4-6 7-6 (4) win over Qinwen Zheng in their last-four clash.

