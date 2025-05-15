Italian Open: Carlos Alcaraz battles past Lorenzo Musetti to book final place

Carlos Alcaraz overcame a partisan home crowd to battle past Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 7-6 and book his place in the Italian Open final.

World No 3 Alcaraz, who saw off Britain's Jack Draper in the last eight, had built on an early break in the opening game to comfortably take the first set in just under an hour.

Italian Musetti, though, regrouped for the start of the second set - lifted by the vocal support on Campo Centrale as Alcaraz started to struggle in the windy conditions.

Musetti, who had been beaten by the Spaniard over three sets in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters last month, soon converted two breaks as he moved into a 3-1 lead.

Alcaraz, though, dug in to claw back to 4-4 with a break of his own before holding to leave Musetti serving to stay in the match.

The Italian, who knocked out Daniil Medvedev and then defending champion Alexander Zverev on his way to the semi-finals, was able to hang on to force a tie-break.

However, Alcaraz's range and power proved decisive as he took a second match point with another fine cross-court forehand.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It was a tough match today, he has come through qualifying playing good tennis, so I knew it would be tough," Alcaraz said.

"I was trying to get my energy up a little bit from the start. I was a bit flat today, but I thought I did a really good job of competing hard throughout the match, and he definitely came out in the second.

"I am human, it's tough being mentally and physically on for the last three weeks. It's not easy, especially if you go deep.

"It's really tough to stay there mentally every point, and I got a bit frustrated, but I managed to come through and I'm proud of it.

"I need to make sure my standards don't drop, keep my body injury-free, and just try and do the right things."

Alcaraz will face either Italy's Jannik Sinner, making his return from a three-month doping ban, or American Tommy Paul in Sunday's final.

Tale of the Tape

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.