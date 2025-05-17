Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to renew rivalry in Italian Open final live on Sky Sports

Carlos Alcaraz will renew his rivalry with Jannik Sinner in the final of the Italian Open on Sunday.

World No 1 Sinner will perform in front of his home fans against the last man to beat him. The Italian has reached the final of his first tournament since returning from a three-month ban after an anti-doping violation.

To set up the blockbuster clash with Alcaraz, Sinner recovered to defeat Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 in their semi-final, while Alcaraz advanced to his first Rome final by beating another local favourite Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 7-6 (4).

"I think everybody saw the match against Caspar was almost perfect. I was admiring that game as well so let's see [in the final]," Alcaraz told Sky Sports.

"He's playing great tennis the first time after that three months. It seems like he didn't stop playing. It is incredible, honestly. I admire him the way he's playing here in front of his people."

Sunday's final will mark the first meeting between Sinner and Alcaraz since October, when Alcaraz won the China Open final in a third-set tiebreaker. Alcaraz holds a 6-4 edge in their career meetings and has won three straight against his biggest rival.

But Sinner has not lost since that defeat to Alcaraz in Beijing and is on a 26-match winning streak. He's playing his first tournament since he won his third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January.

"I have to raise my level. That's for sure," Sinner told Sky Sports.

"Carlos played some lights out tennis also today, was very breezy, very windy so it was difficult. I'm happy to be here. It's a special occasion for me here in Rome, playing the final after three months, so it's amazing."

Sinner is aiming to become the first Italian man to lift the Rome trophy since Adriano Panatta in 1976. This tournament is also the last big warm up event before the French Open starts on May 25.

"I find myself in a final, which for me is important. To face Carlos before a Grand Slam also, trying to understand what I have to do better in between this one week where I can work on things and stuff so I'm happy," Sinner said.

"I'm going to enjoy it. I'm going to give 100 percent of what I have and let's see what I can do."

