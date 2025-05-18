Italian Open final: Carlos Alcaraz proves too strong for home favourite Jannik Sinner in Rome

Carlos Alcaraz proved too strong for home favourite Jannik Sinner in the final of the Italian Open, winning 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 in Rome.

A tight first set went to a tiebreak as Alcaraz then kicked on to a 3-0 advantage within it, closing it out 7-5 for a crucial lead.

The second set could not have proven more one-sided, however, as a dominant Alcaraz streaked out to a 5-0 lead, with Sinner powerless to stop him closing the game out on serve.

After Jasmine Paolini's trophy success in the women's final on Saturday, Italy were looking to earn their first ever sweep of the Rome singles titles this weekend.

Instead, the last local man to raise the trophy remains Adriano Panatta in 1976.

More to follow...

