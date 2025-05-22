Novak Djokovic through to Geneva Open semi-finals after win over Matteo Arnaldi to set up Cam Norrie clash

Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals at the Geneva Open on his 38th birthday on Thursday, beating Matteo Arnaldi - who eliminated him at the Madrid Masters last month.

Djokovic rallied strongly in the second set for a 6-4 6-4 win over 39th-ranked Arnaldi and will next face Britain's Cam Norrie in the semis after he beat Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 6-4.

The second-seed Djokovic had smashed his racket into the ground behind the baseline after his serve was broken to trail 3-1 in the second set, when he sent a backhand long.

"I'm sorry for the racket, it's not a good example particularly for the young ones," Djokovic told the crowd in French in an on-court interview. "Thank for your support. I know that with the cold temperatures it's not easy to stay here."

Image: Novak Djokovic booked his place in the Geneva Open semi-finals with victory over Matteo Arnaldi

At 4-1 down, and after seeming to strain his right knee stretching for a shot, Djokovic reeled off five straight games for victory.

He clinched his first match-point chance when Arnaldi hit a wild forehand from behind the baseline.

"It was much closer than maybe the scoring indicates," Djokovic said.

On a chilly and rainy day that was tough for higher-ranked players, top-seeded Taylor Fritz lost to sixth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 7-6 and fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov lost 4-6 6-4 6-4 to 128th-ranked Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner.

