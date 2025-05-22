Novak Djokovic beats Cam Norrie in third-set decider to book Geneva Open final place

Novak Djokovic is through to the Geneva Open final after dominating Britain's Cam Norrie in a third-set decider on Friday, winning 6-4 6-7 6-1.

Having secured the opening set via a solitary break of serve, Djokovic - as he did in his quarter-final against Italian Matteo Arnaldi - fell a break down in the second, only to break back and get on level terms.

Unlike in Djokovic's quarter, though, Norrie forced a tiebreak as he put the fact he was 5-3 ahead out of his mind, and at the second attempt clinched the set to force a decider - saving match point before doing so.

The third set saw Djokovic race out to a 3-0 advantage, however, and the Serbian never looked back, kicking on to seal a comfortable final-set win 6-1.

Djokovic will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Saturday's final, after the latter defeated Sebastian Ofner of Austria 6-3 6-4 earlier on Friday.

The 24-time grand slam champion has been stuck on 99 ATP titles since winning an emotional Olympic gold medal last summer, losing finals in Shanghai last year and in Miami in the spring.

It has been a tough season so far for former British No 1 Norrie but he has found some form on the clay and came through qualifying in Switzerland before making it to the last four.

He had won only one set in four previous meetings against Djokovic and managed another here before his challenge faded in the decider.

In his on-court interview, Djokovic said: "It was the toughest match of the tournament for me so far for sure. Second set he was a break up and I managed to come back, tie-break, match point, I got a bit tight there, missed a couple of mid-court shots.

"That's what happens but I'm really glad how I regrouped in the third and played really the best set of the tournament. It means a lot so let's go for a title."

