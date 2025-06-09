Andy Murray: British tennis legend says coaching return unlikely "for a while" after Novak Djokovic stint

Andy Murray is not expecting to return to coach in tennis "for a while" following the end of his partnership with Novak Djokovic.

In a move that shocked the sport just three months after his final professional match as a player, Murray teamed up with his former rival in a coaching capacity ahead of this year's Australian Open.

The partnership ultimately ran for six months before the two players announced in May that they would no longer be working together.

On whether he will return to coaching in future, Murray told BBC Sport: "I would do it again at some stage. I don't think that will happen immediately.

"I was not planning on going into coaching as soon as I finished playing but it was a pretty unique opportunity. It was a chance to learn from one of the best athletes of all time.

"You also learn a lot about how to work with a team. As an individual athlete, you have a team of people around you, but you're the focal point whereas when you're coaching an individual, you're working with a physio, physical trainers, agents, and you need to know how to get your message across to the player and find out what makes them tick.

"That was the thing I learned and something I need to work on if I want to do it again in the future.

"It was a brilliant opportunity for me. We got to spend some really nice moments away from the court. Results weren't as we wanted but we gave it a go.

"We'll see about coaching in the future but I don't think that will happen for a while."

Image: Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic at a charity match ahead of the 2025 Australian Open

Djokovic, who has since been working again with Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic, last week lost in straight sets to world No 1 Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals at the French Open. Sinner was then defeated by Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday in a five-hour 29-minute five-set marathon already being dubbed one of the greatest-ever Grand Slam finals.

Murray believes men's tennis is in a "great place".

"They're both brilliant athletes and very different personalities, which I think for fans is really exciting," he said.

"For me, particularly Alcaraz has an exciting brand of tennis to watch, and they complement each other well. They've already had some brilliant matches and from what I've been told, it was one of the best finals for a long time."

Murray also believes that British No 1 Jack Draper - who on Monday rose to a career-best fourth in the world rankings - "is going to give himself opportunities to win majors over the next five, 10 years".

Andy Murray Arena officially inaugurated

The Briton was speaking on the day that centre court at Queen's Club was officially inaugurated as the Andy Murray Arena.

The three-time Grand Slam winner won the men's singles title five times at Queen's, most recently in 2016. Monday saw the iconic London grass court venue host a women's tournament for the first time since 1973.

"My tennis is diabolical, apologies for what you are about to witness," said Murray before pairing up with Gloria, 10, for the ceremonial two-round rally against Laura Robson, who won an Olympic silver medal alongside Murray in 2012, and Jay, 7.

Image: Andy Murray at Queen's Club on the day centre court is named after him

The 38-year-old announced before last summer's Olympic Games in Paris he would bid farewell at Roland Garros and, after opting to withdraw from the singles competition - a title he had won in 2012 and 2016 - Murray bowed out with a 6-2 6-4 defeat alongside Dan Evans.

"I've obviously missed being out here," he said. "It's the first time, obviously, not being involved in a grass court season for a while, but I've got a new life now and I'm enjoying being away from the sport a little bit."

The Scotsman revealed he has a special connection to this event - he was coached as a 12 and 13-year-old by Russian Olga Morozova, the last women's singles winner here in 1973.

"I think it's brilliant," said Murray, when asked about the return of women's tennis to Queen's. "This court has had many great matches on it. I think it's a great chance for women to showcase themselves out there."

Image: Andy Murray alongside Petra Kvitova (right) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (left) at Queen's Club

The former world No 1 first competed in the main draw at Queen's as an 18-year-old and for the last time last season before retiring in Paris. He also claimed the doubles trophy in 2019 alongside Feliciano Lopez.

Murray added: "This tournament has so many special moments for me. It's the place where I won my first match on the ATP Tour, it's my most successful event.

"Coming back here at the start of the British summer and I'm very proud of the results I have here.

"I'm very grateful and thankful for whoever it was who decided to name the stadium this way. I hope there's lots of great matches and you all enjoy the tennis."

