Queen's: Emma Raducanu leads British charge into second round on day two as Katie Boulter also wins

Emma Raducanu led the British charge on day two of Queen's Club, with Katie Boulter also joining Sonay Kartal in the second round.

Raducanu earned a sharp straight-sets victory over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa.

The pair met earlier this year in Singapore, where Raducanu was on the losing end of a lengthy three-set tie.

Despite the fact Bucsa had come through qualifying with arguably more grass under her feet than the 2021 US Open champion, Raducanu gave her no room to manoeuvre, easing through in straight sets, 6-1 6-2.

Next up could be the reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, who faces Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova on Tuesday.

Image: Katie Boulter roars with delight during her first match at Queen's

It was a less easy task for British No 1 Katie Boulter, who started strongly against Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic but lost her way in the second set.

Things looked bleak at the start of the deciding set when Boulter was broken for the third time in a row, but she was able to halt a run of six games against her.

It was a nervy affair with the players trading breaks twice more, before Boulter broke Tomljanovic for the last time to clinch the match, 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 6-4.

She will face the winner of the match between fifth seed Diana Shnaider and Magdalena Frech on Tuesday.

Image: Heather Watson also progressed to round two

Heather Watson started proceedings with a straight sets win over Yulia Putintseva, 6-4 6-3. The Kazakh's form had not been strong on the grass until last year, where she won the Birmingham tournament before reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Watson's successes this year have come mainly at lower-tier events and she earns a match against fourth seed Elena Rybakina.

Francesca Jones was unable to make it a clean sweep on the second day, beaten by American McCartney Kessler in straight sets, 6-2 6-4.

