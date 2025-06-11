Women's tennis: Players to get protected WTA ranking after time away to freeze eggs

Female tennis players who choose to undergo a fertility protection procedure, such as egg or embryo freezing, will have their ranking protected.

The Women's Tennis Association announced the new rule to help support female athletes in balancing their family goals and career ambitions, and it will be open to any player ranked in the world's top 750 who spends more than 10 weeks out of competition.

It comes three months after the governing body offered players up to 12 months of paid maternity leave for the first time.

"Eligible players will receive a Special Entry Ranking (SER), which can be used to enter up to three tournaments, based on the 12-week average of their WTA Ranking from eight weeks prior to the start of their out-of-competition period," the WTA said in a statement.

The 2017 US Open champion, Sloane Stephens, previously called for egg freezing to be recognised as a protected ranking activity and called the decision "ground-breaking".

"For any woman, the conversation of family life versus a career is nuanced and complex.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"The WTA has now created a safe space for players to explore options and to make the best decisions for themselves.

"It's truly ground-breaking and will empower this generation, and future generations of players, to continue with the sport they love without having to compromise."

The WTA also said players will benefit from paid maternity leave and grants for fertility protection through the WTA Maternity Fund sponsored by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Last year, England cricket captain Nat Sciver-Brunt revealed on the Under the Lid podcast - co-hosted by wife and former England international Katherine - that she underwent egg-freezing treatment.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.